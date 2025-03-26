HasanAbi claims he has grounds to sue Destiny and Ethan Klein for defamation

Popular Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" has claimed he has sufficient grounds to file a lawsuit against Steven "Destiny" and Ethan Klein. During his Just Chatting livestream, a live viewer claimed that HasanAbi had "real grounds for defamation" against specific internet personalities.

They wrote:

"I think the funniest thing is that you have real grounds for defamation. But if you sued he would dial the harassment and defamation up to 11. The pain would not be worth it even if you eventually won, it would be a hollow victory."

While admitting that he could sue Destiny and Ethan Klein, HasanAbi stated that he would not do so. Claiming that Ethan Klein's content nuke video about him "flopped," the Los Angeles-based personality remarked:

"Public figures suing one another for defamation is kind of idiotic. I have grounds to sue Destiny and Ethan for defamation. I would never do that in a million years. Okay? Part of the reason why I would never do that in a million years is... what kinds of financial damages can I f**king point to? Like, the content nuke just flopped. Just someone defames... like, that's one of the aspects here, it's just, like... what are you supposed to do? His 'context nuke' didn't f**king work.

HasanAbi alleges Ethan Klein of "brigading everything" he had been a part of

The conversation continued with HasanAbi alleging that Ethan Klein engaged in "brigading" against everything that the former had been a part of. Furthermore, the political commentator accused the H3 Podcast host of criticizing journalists who interviewed him:

"He's been brigading everything that I've been a part of. Literally calling out journalists that have interviewed me even before the video came out. Constantly telling people, like, 'How do you engage in talks with a person who is a rape-denier,' or whatever. I don't know. Just ridiculous s**t over and over again."

Timestamp - 03:31:25

While saying that he understood how defamation lawsuits worked, Hasan stated that Klein's lawyers were "farming" money from him:

"I also understand how defamation suits work. Okay? For the most part, Ethan's lawyers, I think, are just farming him for money by saying yes to him. 'There's definitely something we can do to get out of here.'"

In other news, HasanAbi got involved in an X feud with Elon Musk after the South African billionaire labeled him a "fraud" following an Assassin's Creed Shadows livestream.

