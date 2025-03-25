Elon Musk calls Twitch streamer HasanAbi a fraud over Assassin's Creed Shadows broadcast

Billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently labeled Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" as a "fraud" while responding to a post made by X user @Grummz. In his post, the X user talked about HasanAbi's recently sponsored post for Ubisoft's new game, Assassin's Creed Shadows.

In HasanAbi's post, he promoted the game by announcing his playthrough as well as encouraging fans to purchase it along with a link, writing:

"PLAYING @assassinscreed SHADOWS ONCE MORE!! GET IT NOW FOR GAMING!!! #AD BUY IT HERE!!!!!!"

Reacting to a screenshot of HasanAbi's post, Elon Musk wrote:

"Hasan is a fraud"

"Promoting a terrible game": Elon Musk calls out HasanAbi in recent post on X for latter's promotion of Assassin's Creed Shadows

Twitch creator HasanAbi is known to often become a topic of discussion within the streaming community due to his political views and statements. One of his recent controversies led him to receive a ban from the platform. On March 3, 2025, he was banned for his violent rhetoric against US Senator Rick Scott.

However, this suspension was lifted within a day, which further invited criticism from other streamers about the supposed preferential treatment of HasanAbi from Twitch moderation. In particular, Tectone claimed that Twitch as a platform was "cooked," and compared HasanAbi's ban to punitive action taken against other streamers.

Reacting to HasanAbi's promotion of Assassin's Creed Shadows, Elon Musk made another post, in which he labeled the Turkish American Twitch streamer a "sell-out," writing:

"'Sell-out' would be more accurate. Objectively, he is promoting a terrible game just for the money."

Assassin's Creed Shadows recently left the community divided after its protagonist was depicted to be a homosexual within the feudal Japanese society. Twitch streamer Félix "xQc" shut down comments about the game "disrespecting Japanese culture," by stating that the games were "fantasy" and "not real."

