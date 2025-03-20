 "They're not real": xQc makes his opinions extremely clear on netizens accusing Assassin's Creed Shadows of "disrespecting" Japanese culture

Twitch and Kick streamer Félix "xQc" shared his take on the recent controversy involving Assassin's Creed Shadows, the latest entry in Ubisoft's signature franchise. This iteration is based in Japan, and follows the story of a shinobi assassin named Naoe as well as a samurai named Yasuke.

Ad

The game portrays romance between the female protagonist Naoe, and another character Katsuhime. This relationship between the two is not approved of by some online, with some claiming that depicting such a relationship meant "disrespecting" Japanese culture.

Reacting to his xQc stated that he didn't "care" about the matter, and did not understand how the scene impinged on the Japanese culture:

"No, don't care. If you tell me to stay away from a game because of some bullsh**, I don't care. I don't care, bro, I don't give a sh**. What? How does that disrespect Japanese culture?"

Ad

Trending

Further, he clarified that the game was based in a fantastical setting, and was not meant to represent real life:

"And also, these games are fantasy, they're not real. They depict some part of history, but a twist to it."

"That's just not true": xQc comments on controversy surrounding Assassin's Creed Shadows' allegedly "disrespecting" Japanese culture

Ad

After a viewer wrote that the game disrespected Japanese culture due to its supposed inaccurate portrayal of homosexual relationships in feudal Japan, xQc disagreed.

He gave his own opinion, while suggesting that the chatter explore Roman and Greek literature from ancient times.

He said:

"'Cause they didn't have homosexuals.' Well, that's just not true. That's not true. Like, it's not because homosexuality wasn't accepted or approved of that people didn't do those things and felt those ways. That's like a classic rewriting of history or whatever... Brother, brother, get some f**king, like, Roman empire literature or some sh** like that... and you'll see how wrong you are."

Ad

In other news, Ubisoft recently saw a rise in its stock prices, providing much-needed relief to the gaming company as it recently saw the shutdown of its titles such as XDefiant, and underwhelming sales for games such as Skull and Bones.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback