Tectone claims "Twitch is cooked" for lifting HasanAbi's ban in one day

Twitch streamer John "Tectone" recently called out Twitch for unbanning left-wing political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" just a day after he was banned. To those unaware, the streamer is speculated to have been banned due to his remarks against U.S. Senator Rick Scott, which contained violent rhetoric.

Reacting to HasanAbi's ban reversal, Tectone made a post on X giving his opinions on the matter in which he compared HasanAbi's short-lived ban to other longer bans imposed on VTubers:

"A 1 day ban for calling for the death of a senator is insane. I've seen Vtubers showing too much hips get banned for 2 weeks. I aint gon lie this sh** funny af. Twitch is cooked."

"Come on my podcast": Tectone invites HasanAbi to his Twitch podcast

Tectone gave his opinion on HasanAbi's recent unbanning from Twitch through a post on X (Image via @Tectone/X)

HasanAbi's ban on Twitch came after he made controversial comments directed at the US Senator Rick Scott. The streamer was discussing the Medicaid fraud during his Twitch broadcast when he made the remarks. He has since been condemned publicly by multiple Twitch streamers, including Zack "Asmongold" and Felix "xQc."

xQc had claimed that Twitch making HasanAbi's ban a one-day affair would set a bad precedent for the moderation of the website, as he claimed that HasanAbi had made the remarks despite being aware of the potential consequential ban.

While calling out Twitch for its relatively minor punitive action against HasanAbi, Tectone took the opportunity to invite the Turkish-American streamer to his podcast to discuss topics related to anime:

"Anyways, hassan come on my podcast so we can talk about anime."

HasanAbi has since apologized for his remarks, and took accountability for using "hyperbolic language" while talking about Senator Rick Scott. The streamer said he should have used the word "punish" instead of "kill" while talking about the potential consequences Rick Scott should face for allegedly "defrauding Medicare and Medicaid."

