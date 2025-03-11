HasanAbi responds to allegations that his fans called CPS on Ethan Klein amid their ongoing feud

Twitch political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" has responded to allegations that his fans called the CPS (Child Protective Services) on Ethan Klein amid their ongoing feud. For those unaware, during the 119th episode of the H3 Show, "Snark Called Child Protective Services On Us, Ethan Klein provided details about a CPS agent's visit to his home, saying:

Ad

"It turned into this Snark narrative that our house is a mess, that there's dog s**t everywhere, and that Sunny is eating s**t and getting giardia, and you know, etcetera.

"It culminated in somebody, finally, an anonymous call went into them (CPS) on the third, saying that they were someone that works at the house and they wanted to report us because our kids are crawling around and eating dog s**t and getting viruses. When he (CPS) first showed up, he's like, 'Somebody you know who made the report,' and I'm like, 'No, okay.' I mean yeah, you could easily impersonate."

Ad

Trending

During a Just Chatting broadcast on March 10, 2025, HasanAbi responded to allegations that he played a role in Child Protective Services being called to Ethan Klein's residence. He said:

"Bro, is there a thing that happens on the planet to Ethan that I am not responsible for? There is no world in which I would ever f**king entertain that. Okay? That is a psychotic thing. Especially, let me tell you why I would never do that, because I'm not Ethan f**king Klein. Okay? That's right. I would never, in a million years, entertain such a thing. Never, ever, ever in a million f**king years would I entertain such a thing."

Ad

The Turkish-American personality added:

"It's completely unacceptable. It's completely ridiculous, the fact that people have done that, is also insane! I don't know what they did, but the notion that, like, I would ever entertain that is insane! Right."

Expand Tweet

Ad

HasanAbi responds to allegations that his community members called CPS on Ethan Klein

At the five-hour-23-minute mark of the livestream, HasanAbi's attention was drawn to a Twitch user who claimed that his fanbase called the CPS on Ethan Klein. They wrote:

"Thoughts on your fans calling CPS on Ethan?"

Ad

Timestamp - 05:23:19

The 33-year-old was taken aback after reading this and claimed that people were "hallucinating" about things that the H3 Podcast host allegedly did not say:

"What the f**k are you talking about, big dog? What an insane assertion! Is that even something Ethan has said? I feel like people are now hallucinating positions that I don't even think Ethan Klein is saying. Why in the ever loving f**k would I ever do that, or even one of my fans would ever f**king do that? He said that?"

Ad

In other news, Ethan Klein and his wife, Hila Klein, have gotten embroiled in a heated feud with YouTuber Adam McIntyre.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback