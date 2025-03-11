Adam McIntyre claps back after Ethan Klein's wife Hila said he should "disappear" amid h3snark controversy

Adam McIntyre recently clapped back at Ethan Klein's wife, Hila, after she made comments about him in a recent YouTube video. For context, Klein has been outspoken in his criticism of certain online communities, particularly the subreddit r/h3snark, accusing them of harassing his family online.

During a discussion about how internet personalities have reacted to the controversy, Ethan Klein mentioned Adam McIntyre and his support for the "snark" community.

"But someone like Adam, especially, who is like, on record being like, 'I respect snark'."

This prompted Hila Klein to make a remark about McIntyre, saying he should “disappear.”

"Adam McIntyre needs to just like disappear. That guy is a piece of sh*t of the lowest order. I never even stood by him when he talked bad about Trisha having a kid and called them 'spawn of Satan.' He was supposedly on our side. I would never even co-sign that."

Once the clip went viral on social media, Adam McIntyre wasted no time responding to Hila Klein's comment, calling her a “LOSER.”

"HILA KLEIN IS SUCH A LOSER LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO SHES LOSING IT."

However, McIntyre didn't stop there. In another post, he referred to Ethan Klein's wife as “crazy.”

"such a crazy f**king woman my god"

McIntyre then called her both “dangerous” and “crooked”:

"hila klein is a very dangerous and crooked woman!"

Ethan Klein slams Adam McIntyre for his comments against wife Hila

Ethan Klein has consistently voiced his frustration with the supposed anti-H3 Podcast sentiment circulating online, claiming that there is an "organized harassment campaign" targeting his family across platforms like Reddit.

After Adam McIntyre's response to Hila Klein’s comment, Ethan Klein took to Instagram stories to address the situation once again.

In one of his posts, Klein called McIntyre a terrible person for promoting "snark" and defended his wife, Hila, whom he referred to as a "goddess":

"Shut your mouth, you're a terrible person, a complete phony. You called Trisha's daughter the spawn of satan, and now you've promoted snark that calls CPS. You have the convictions of a wet noodle, you will do and say anything for clout. You are nothing more than a deranged snarker now, a pathetic little world. Hila is a f**king goddess and you are a giant loser. Girl bye."

Ethan responds to Adam McIntyre (Image via @h3h3productions/Instagram)

Klein also claimed that his wife’s “disappear” comment was not intended as a threat, later elaborating in another Instagram post.

"Also let's stop this stupid f**king game, she never threatened you, loser. She said disappear from the internet. Bro you've become such a snarker, it's pathetic."

Ethan Klein is currently open to taking legal action against subreddits like r/h3snark.

