  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • "You criticize Hasan, you get CPS called": Ethan Klein claims his criticism of HasanAbi made him a target of online harassment

"You criticize Hasan, you get CPS called": Ethan Klein claims his criticism of HasanAbi made him a target of online harassment

By Vishnu Menon
Modified Mar 15, 2025 17:55 GMT
Ethan Klein links HasanAbi to the CPS controversy (Images via H3 Podcast/YouTube)
Ethan Klein believes HasanAbi has a hand in the online agenda against him (Images via H3 Podcast/YouTube)

H3H3 Productions' Ethan Klein believes his criticism of HasanAbi was what led to the Child Protective Services (CPS) controversy. For context, some believe that r/h3snark, a subreddit dedicated to criticizing the H3 Podcast, allegedly called CPS and gave them the Kleins' home address, making allegations of child mistreatment.

Ad

Klein later addressed the situation, expressing anger at r/h3nark and claiming he would be taking the situation to court. The H3H3 founder also believed Hasan played an indirect role in the agenda against him online.

Essentially, Ethan Klein claimed that the backlash he receives is collective, targeted, and "all-encompassing," suggesting that certain communities on most major social media platforms have things to say against H3H3. He also insisted that this very collective supports HasanAbi, an individual known for his left-leaning politics and pro-Palestine ideologies, and who Klein has been mired in an online back-and-forth for years:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Every time I push back, I get buried two times over. There's like this infrastructure from Reddit to Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, everywhere, and it's so all-encompassing, I don't blame Hasan for thinking that he's the Palestinian movement because that's how people treat him. If you criticize Hasan, you get CPS called [on you]."
Ad

Regarding collective movements, Klein recently referred to the r/h3snark community as an "organized harassment campaign" against him and his wife, Hila.

"Ethan should be your best ally": Ethan Klein suggests Hasan should be on the same page regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict

Hila felt that Hasan's pro-Palestinian opinions are "extreme" and leave little room for a reasonable conversation between both sides of the political spectrum:

Ad
"All he's doing is actually the opposite, pushing people away from the movement, because you have to be so extreme or you're against it, and he leaves no room in the middle for reasonable voices that want to care about the Palestinian cause but don't wanna be ok with terrorism."

While addressing HasanAbi, Ethan Klein paraphrased a few comments from YouTuber Hutch, who has consistently reported on the Klein-Piker drama. To sum it up, Hutch had claimed that Hasan should reconcile with Klein and find common ground because the latter is a "liberal Jewish man" and also "pro-Palestinian.

Ad
"[Hutch said] 'Ethan should be your best ally, he's a liberal Jewish man, who's a dual citizen to Israel...he's pro-Palesntinin... you guys treat him like he’s a genocide N*zi, it just lampoons the whole movement'."

In his "Content Nuke" video released on January 31, 2025, Ethan Klein criticized HasanAbi, alleging that he promotes extremist content, radicalizes his audience, and supports the Chinese Communist Party. Additionally, he also accused Twitch of showing favoritism towards the political commentator.

Quick Links

Edited by Shraman Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी