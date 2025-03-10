"I'm so f**king angry": Ethan Klein announces a new h3h3Productions video on r/h3snark subreddit

H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein has taken to the r/h3snark subreddit to announce that he has finished a video which will be published on his h3h3Productions YouTube channel. Ethan Klein has been in the headlines ever since he disclosed that the CPS (Child Protective Services) was called to his home due to concerns about his children's wellbeing.

During a recent episode of the H3 Show, the 39-year-old elaborated on an alleged "narrative" spread by the r/h3snark community, saying:

"It turned into this Snark narrative that our house is a mess, that there's dog s**t everywhere, and that Sunny is eating s**t and getting giardia, and you know, etcetera. It culminated in somebody, finally, an anonymous call went into them (CPS) on the third."

On March 9, 2025, Ethan Klein posted a series of Instagram Stories, one of which included a screenshot of a Redditor writing the following:

"All I know is that the more he's f**ked with, the less he pushes Israeli propaganda. Therefore, I can only conclude that it is a good thing and that it must continue. The ethics of it mean absolutely nothing to me."

While claiming that Reddit was "refusing to moderate" content on the platform, Klein remarked:

"The conversations happening on snark that Reddit is refusing to moderate. An H3h3productions video is forthcoming."

Later that day, the YouTuber announced that he had finished recording the video and planned to edit it until it was done. Expressing his anger at the situation, Ethan Klein said:

"New h3h3 video is finished recording. I will be editing until it's done. I'm so f**king angry. There will be accountability. Thank you to everyone that stands with us. Your support gives me strength."

Ethan Klein recently said he was would file a police report about the CPS call to his house

In an Instagram Story shared on March 8, 2025, Ethan Klein stated that he planned to file a police report regarding the fraudulent CPS call to his home. Furthermore, the podcaster stated that he was working on obtaining permits to protest outside Reddit's headquarters.

He wrote:

"I am filing a police report about the fraudulent CPS call. Tips are anonymous, unless they break the law. I am working on getting permits to protest outside Reddit HQ."

In other news, Ethan Klein has expressed his intention to sue Twitch streamer Denims for defamation and "other things" following the recent CPS controversy.

