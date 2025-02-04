Creator Clash 3 date and matchups announced with popular Twitch streamers like Sapnap, Tubbo, and Will Neff in the lineup

On February 4, 2025, Creator Clash 3's matchups were officially announced along with the day the event is slated to take place. The third iteration of the charitable boxing event will be held on June 28, 2025, at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, according to the website. The pre-sale of tickets will begin on February 5. The lineup features numerous popular Twitch streamers such as Will Neff, Tubbo, Sapnap, and Myth.

Creator Clash 3 was teased earlier last month when the official account for the event on X posted about it on social media. Fans were naturally excited to see the event make a return after a break and expressed their enthusiasm to see their favorite content creators get back into the boxing ring. Read on for the official list of the matchups that have been announced as of yet.

Creator Clash 3 matchups revealed: List of professional athletes and popular Twitch streamers and YouTubers participating in the event

Since starting in 2022, Creator Clash has been a big deal in the content creator industry. While the main draw is the novelty of watching YouTubers and Twitch streamers go toe-to-toe in the boxing ring, the pay-per-view event is supposed to be a fundraiser for charity with proceeds being donated to organizations.

Here is the full list of matchups for Creator Clash 3 that were announced on February 4, 2025:

LA Beast vs Harley Morenstein

Tubbo vs Sapnap

Kevin Lerdwichagul vs Myth

Odd1Out vs Will Neff

Jaelaray vs Ali Spagnola

Freddie Wong vs GingerPale

Trevor Evarts vs Wren Weichman (Corridor Digital)

Lena Ayad vs FunkyFrogBait

Dad (DadFeels) vs Jago

Creator Clash 3 has some returning participants with Myth and Dad getting back in the ring for the event. The indicated headline fight between LA Beast and Harley Morenstein is also sure to be quite exciting for the fans. The Minecraft community will also be thrilled to see popular Twitch streamers and DreamSMP alums Tubbo and Sapnap go at it in the ring, especially since the two seem to have fostered a bit of a feud after the latter joined Kick.

Readers will note that iDubbbz, the founder of Creator Clash, is seemingly not taking part this time around. This will be the first time he has not fought in the event since it was created back in 2022. Notably, Creator Clash 2 held in 2023 had lost about $250K.

