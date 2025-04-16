"He backstabbed his friend": Fans react as IDubbbz releases Content Cop about Ethan Klein

YouTuber Ian "IDubbbz" has uploaded a new entry in his famous Content Cop series, which focuses on critiquing content made by internet personalities, particularly YouTubers. This Content Cop video focused on Ethan Klein, who had recently released a Content Nuke video (his own video series following a similar format as Content Cop) based on Twitch political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi".

In his video, which he had teased just a few days prior, IDubbbz touched on various aspects of Ethan Klein's content and behavior. This included Klein's political opinions on the Israel-Palestine conflict, his relationships and friendships, as well as his supposed dependence on external validation and public approval for his apologies in the past for controversial takes.

Within an hour after the video went live on YouTube on April 16, 2025, netizens on X started reacting and giving their opinion about IDubbbz's critique of Klein in the video. Some were of the belief that IDubbbz was "backstabbing" Ethan Klein, with the latter having supposedly "defended" him in the past:

"Wow so he backstabbed his friend one of the only people who defended him though out the years idubbz is proving that he is two face," wrote X user @theruthisama

"This is the worse option wtf!!! Imagine doing this to one of the only people that supported you becoming a loser," wrote X user @BlackBoneTarot

"Wow no way that’s crazy I thought for sure it was gonna be about Asmon. Ethan the only person that defended him through thick and thin and this is what he does to him," wrote X user @chichspen117

Many netizens believed that this could affect the upcoming Creator Clash 3 boxing event (which often features fights between popular celebrities and internet personalities), considering that H3 Podcast's executive assistant Lena Ayad is partaking in one of the CC3 fights.

"The funniest outcome. Wonder how it will affect CC3," wrote X user @cellinfo055

"Idubbbz is a f**king idiot for doing this, after this video I wouldn't be surprised if the h3h3 crew member decided to drop out of the fight," wrote X user @2020notsobad

IDubbbz lists HasanAbi as one of the collaborators for his Content Cop video

While HasanAbi appeared in a segment of the video's introduction itself, IDubbbz also credited him as one of the collaborators in the description of the video, alongside fellow streamers Denims, SeanDaBlack, Frogan, Kirk Honda, Matt Lieb, and Noah Samsen.

HasanAbi has been a vocal detractor of Ethan Klein ever since the latter released the Content Nuke video against the former. The two were once collaborators, appearing as co-hosts on their shared podcast, Leftovers. However, due to differing opinions over the Israel-Palestine crisis, they had parted ways and put the podcast on indefinite hiatus.

