"It's gonna be H3H3 ISN'T IT": Fans react as IDubbbz announces return of his infamous "Content Cop" Series

YouTuber Ian “iDubbbz” announced the return of his “Content Cop” series, and fans are trying to speculate who the following video will be about. For those unaware, the content creator occasionally makes videos critiquing other online influential figures. He started the Content Cop series in 2015, targeting Anthony “Jinx” for allegedly making low-effort content. Over the years, he has called out people like Calvin “Leafyishere,” Daniel “Keemstar,” Bryan “RiceGum, and Tana Mongeau.

Ian posted a teaser for his next Content Cop video on X, and it went viral with over 646,000 views in less than 12 hours. It was also shared on the r/youtubedrama page Subreddit, where the top comment was made by user Nonsense_Poster, who speculated the video would be about Ethan Klein, who was recently accused of misinforming his fans amidst the Israel-Palestine conflict.

“It's gonna be H3H3 ISN'T IT”

Other Reddit users shared the top comment’s sentiment, claiming that they want to see iDubbbz make a video about Ethan. Here is what they had to say:

“God that would be glorious, I don’t think EK has burned the bridge far enough to the point where he’d consider it, but I do hope it’s them,” commented Reddit user ScarySpookyHilarious.

“I hope so that would be so fucking funny,” wrote Reddit user Goober_Man1.

While Reddit users speculated the upcoming video might be on Ethan, X users wanted Ian to make a video about Hasan “HasanAbi.” Here are some of the top replies to iDubbbz’s Content Cop teaser:

“unless its hasan piker you can f**k off into the corner,” said X user @The_Lord_Eous.

“if its not about Hasan Piker might as well not do it.. i got a feeling its about the far right and Elon Musk blah blah blah, like we dont have enough video essays about that,” commented X user @bryentmicheal.

While several users are split between Ethan Klein and HasanAbi, YouTuber @Muj_in responded to Ian’s X post, claiming no one asked for it:

“This is gonna be like modern hollywood remaking and botching your favorite childhood movie, no one asked for this bruh.”

iDubbbz’s last Content Cop video was released in 2017

The last video in iDubbbz’s popular series was titled Content Cop - Jake Paul, but it was about RiceGum. The YouTuber said that he did not want to include RiceGum’s name in his content, prompting him to use a misleading title.

The YouTuber stopped the series and apologized for his past content in 2023. HasanAbi was one of the creators who commended Ian for moving away from “toxic and racist” content.

In other news, Ethan Klein lost a crucial appeal in a defamation case against Ryan Kavanaugh. Recent court documents suggest the YouTuber misled his audience amidst the lawsuit.

