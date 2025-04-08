Ethan Klein loses crucial appeal in defamation case against Ryan Kavanaugh, could be sued for damages

The California Court of Appeal upheld a ruling against YouTuber and H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein in a defamation lawsuit filed by film producer Ryan Kavanaugh. The court had previously ruled that the content creator and his company were legally responsible for spreading damaging claims and false information. Court documents state that Ethan accused Ryan Kavanaugh of running a Ponzi scheme and engaged in targeted defamation.

Ad

Variety magazine published an article in June 2019 titled Ryan Kavanaugh Accused by Ex-Partner of Running a Ponzi Scheme. According to the court documents, the article had erroneous claims about Ryan Kavanaugh, and it was deleted. However, Ethan Klein used the article to harass Ryan, and he may now be sued for damages following the California court’s ruling.

After a judge ruled in Kavanaugh’s favor, the film producer’s lawyer Amy McCann Roller issued a statement saying

Ad

Trending

“This is an important case about the growth of online and professional trolling, which required a real analysis of when free speech is no longer a harmless opinion.”

Ryan Kavanaugh and Ethan Klein have a long history of controversies

Ad

In 2021, Ethan streamed a fight between Jake Paul and MMA (mixed martial arts) fighter Ben Askren. The match was originally broadcast on Triller, an online MMA platform owned by Ryan. Ethan then faced accusations of stealing over four million unique views from the original platform. The two personalities entered an exchange, leading to three lawsuits.

Ethan responded with a video titled Ryan Kavanaugh Is A Big Fat Id*ot and claimed victory in one of the lawsuits. In May 2022, Ryan posted his side of the story and compared the YouTuber to an “angry child with a loaded gun.” The film producer wrote in a blog:

Ad

“What has happened to me could happen to any person or business if a disturbed individual who espouses racist, homophobic, and other offensive views musters a large, obedient social media following and attacks. Hopefully this case will not only stop Klein but serve as a deterrent for others who use social media to harm those who do not deserve it and help set a precedent that this type of behavior cannot be tolerated.”

Ad

Ethan Klein and his wife Hila trolled Ryan on the H3 Podcast for filing lawsuits against their company. According to the recent court documents, Ethan misled his audience, and judges had not ruled in his favor in the latest lawsuit despite the YouTuber claiming otherwise.

In other news, Ethan Klein is suing Noah Samsen in a defamation lawsuit. He also also called out Hasan “HasanAbi” for allegedly promoting content creators like Noah.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhimannu Das Abhimannu Das is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Streamer content. His writing journey started after he drew the attention of websites dedicated to Hearthstone, a game he'd played competitively. Since then, he has worked for multiple organizations. He has nearly 10 years of journalistic experience and over 3,500 articles to his name. He has also interviewed prominent esports teams like Velocity Gaming, Global Esports, and Bleed Esports.



Abhimannu's love of gaming was inspired by Pokemon Gold, which he played on a borrowed Gameboy Color at the age of eight. These days, he mostly sticks to multiplayer titles like Apex Legends, The Finals, etc. He is also particularly fond of Stardew Valley.



Abhimannu's hobbies are watching soccer and trying new dishes. Know More