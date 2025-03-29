Ethan Klein claims Noah Samsen's ex accused him of lying about sleeping with others

YouTuber and H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein recently claimed that fellow YouTuber Noah Samsen's ex-girlfriend had accused him of lying about his sexual relations with other individuals while he was with her. Klein was heard communicating with the woman, who explained her side of the situation to him.

Trying to get an understanding of the situation from the ex-partner during the 128th episode of the H3 Podcast, Klein stated:

"Just to summarize, you guys are having unprotected sex. Even you're not in a committed relationship, you've expressed and, obviously, I feel like this is even self-obvious, I don't even think you necessarily need to say anything for this to be true. But you told him, since we're having unprotected sex, if you're sleeping with other people, you need to tell me."

The ex-partner then responded:

"Exactly, the first few times we hooked up, it was protected. And then, it was just one of those time that we didn't have anything before we even did anything, I made sure that like, I'm very very clear about my expectations and my boundaries, and it was that, if we're going to sex with other people, it needs to be talked about with each other."

YouTuber Noah Samsen's ex accuses him of lying about his sexual relations during conversation with Ethan Klein

Noah Samsen is a YouTuber who creates content focused on politics and internet culture, as self-described in his YouTube channel's biography. The YouTuber's latest upload, titled The Genocide Supporting YouTubers Responded, is a sequel to another video uploaded on March 11, 2025, which claimed that content creators such as Ethan Klein, Mutahar "SomeOrdinaryGamers", and Steven "Destiny" had "backed" a genocide.

Subsequently, Klein seems to have unearthed allegations of Samsen lying about his other sexual relations to his ex-partner, supposedly to engage in unprotected intercourse with her. She claimed:

"The content he was making kind of made me trust that what he said, yeah, like, I'll communicate this with you. I believed him, I had no reason not to... I know I had that conversation with him two times before I found out."

Continuing their long-time rivalry, fellow Twitch streamer and political commentator HasanAbi recently labeled Ethan Klein as a "monster" and claimed that he had attempted to justify Israel's actions in the Middle East.

