On his March 26, 2025, Twitch broadcast "HasanAbi" Piker went off on YouTuber and H3 podcast host Ethan Klein, accusing him of spreading misinformation about the Israel-Palestine conflict. The two have been feuding online for months at this point, primarily because of their differing views on the issue.

The two erstwhile friends and co-hosts have yet to directly debate each other, but frequently comment on statements they make on their respective channels. A clip from HasanAbi's March 26 Twitch stream, where he called Ethan Klein a "monster," has garnered a lot of attention on social media websites like X.

In the clip, HasanAbi slammed Ethan Klein, claiming he is not a good person while reacting to a video of Ethan discussing certain points about the conflict in Gaza. Piker said:

"Look man, 17 months of ethnic cleansing. If you're still justifying bombing hospitals with f**king fake bullsh*t that Israel never provided evidence for, you're a monster. You're not a good person. You are a f**king bad person, okay? It's not about debates, it's not about beef. It's not about f**king drama. It's not about your dying career, okay? You are just a bad person."

HasanAbi further claimed that Ethan Klein was "actively deluding" his fans by spreading "misinformation" regarding Israeli action in Gaza:

"Not only are you a bad person, but you're actively also deluding your f**king fans who are not bad people themselves. But simply deluded and misguided stans into agreeing with bad positions. You are using the remainder of the influence that you have over an increasingly smaller audience to fill their heads chock full of misinformation at the behest of establishing a defensive posture for a Genocidal apartheid state. It's f**king awful."

Timestamp 5:31:01

HasanAbi also likened Ethan Klein's talking points to N*zi terminology while lamenting about their past friendship:

"That can't feel good. Deep down inside there has to be a dude that I met, that I knew, that's going, 'Ughh, don't do this. This is maybe a bridge too far.' You cannot be this f**king deluded. This is straight forward N*zi sh*t, dude. One step removed from Lebensraum."

What did Ethan Klein say for HasanAbi to call him a monster?

While both of the online personalities have said many things since the start of their feud, HasanAbi's remark about Ethan Klein being a supposed "monster" came while the Twitch streamer was reacting to a video from Ethan's H3 Podcast. The clip in question was posted by X user @Disinfo_Tracker on March 26 where Klein appeared to be talking about the highly debated topic of Hamas allegedly putting military command centers under hospitals.

In the video, Ethan Klein said:

"They literally put f**king command centers under hospitals. That's not even debated. They were keeping some of the hostages in the hospitals too, it's like a lot of them were ran through hospitals. That's it, logical right? That's their best play, that's all they have. And so they do it. So I say god protect these brave Gazans."

It was after listening to this clip that HasanAbi started criticizing Ethan Klein. Read more about the timeline of the feud between the two political commentators here.

