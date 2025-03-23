"My haters make the funniest promos": HasanAbi alleges Ethan Klein and his fans are criticizing his new merch drop

Political Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" has responded to criticisms against his most recent merchandise release. On March 22, 2025, the content creator shared a post from his official X Community, hastwt, where a netizen labeled the Turkish-American personality a "socialist grifter" for releasing new merch.

Ad

Here's what was written in the picture:

"When you were partying, I studied dialectical materialism. When you were married and starting a family, I mastered the socialist grift. When you wasted days goofing and gaffing, I cultivated an audience of leftists slacktivists who pay for my Porsche. And now, that the world is on Fire, and Trump is in the office, you have the audacity to question my going to Gaza?"

Ad

Trending

In response, HasanAbi claimed that his "haters" make the "funniest promos" for his products. He added:

"My haters make the funniest promos! http://ideologie.shop union made us made baby!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Twitch streamer's response to the backlash has elicited reactions from numerous netizens. While some praised HasanAbi's new clothing line, others called him "hypocritical."

"Had to cop its fire. Plus union made. Just what I needed to spend my money on." X user @elijahmcbride13 stated.

"Nobody has more saved pictures of Hasan than a Hasan hater," X user @Ashtrro wrote.

Ad

"You support communism and yet exploit the capitalist system to profit. Bit hypocritical. Maybe he knows it’s the best system and he’s lying to his audience?" X user @JackEccles_JAE remarked.

"You are more cringe than I am man. That is wildly impressive. However I suppose you do make a s**t ton of money so you at least know how monetize yourself." X user @KyleRWhittaker commented.

Ad

HasanAbi accuses Ethan Klein and his fans of "hating" on his new merch drop, thanks them for "the marketing"

During a recent Twitch stream, HasanAbi addressed the controversy over his new merchandise. According to him, H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein and his fans were the ones who criticized his new clothing line.

Ad

While thanking them for "the marketing," Hasan remarked:

"I do want to make a note about something that I find is very funny. Apparently, people have been hating on my latest drop, and it's so funny because, like, they get it. You know what I mean? They get it. I don't know why they... people as in like, apparently Ethan and all of his fans in his snark subreddit, where they just snark me all day, every day, as Ethan simultaneously complains about f**king snark subreddits ruining his life. But, thank you for the marketing. That was very nice."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

HasanAbi recently made headlines when he advocated for "kill yourself tokens" while commenting on the Assassin's Creed Shadows debacle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback