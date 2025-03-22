"Bullying wasn’t bad": HasanAbi advocates for "kill yourself tokens" while commenting on Assassin's Creed Shadows controversy

Hasan "HasanAbi" seems to have stirred some heated dialogue while discussing the recently released Assassin's Creed Shadows. The game has already been the subject of some controversy. and the Twitch streamer himself tried out the game, due to a sponsorship deal from Ubisoft. He was under fire following the sponsored stream, as netizens questioned his stance.

Ad

In a recent stream, Hasan went one step further to make an Assassin's Creed Shadows discourse about "kill yourself tokens."

"It's so hard for me to not use some of the previous tokens that I have collected because unfortunately we still don't live in a world because you have kill yourself tokens. Because if we lived in a world where you can get kill yourself tokens whenever someone sent one to you, I would be using so many."

Ad

Trending

He went on to share a take @Awk2000 thought was "spicy":

"Anthropologists are gonna come back and look at this time and space and find out maybe bullying wasn't bad because there was shame. This is shameful sh*t to openly do a political movement around - Stellar blade, not having 56 outfits pre-first day patch - is a shameful thing."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

What is the controversy involving Assassin's Creed Shadows and what did HasanAbi say?

Around six and a half hours into his latest stream (March 21, 2025), HasanAbi discussed the ongoing controversy surrounding Assassin's Creed Shadows. It arises from the game's decision to allow players to choose the character's sexuality, including the option to pursue same-sex romance.

HasanAbi responded to the backlash by emphasizing the feature is optional. He claimed that those who are outraged by it have chosen that path themselves:

Ad

"You don't need to do this. This is your own personal choice except I know for a fact that you didn't even...you ripped this video off someone else. Someone else was also an outrage merchant. I know you didn't play the game."

Ad

(Timestamp: 06:30:25)

HasanAbi reiterated that Yasuke’s ability to choose his sexuality in the game is entirely optional:

"If you did, you would know that you press the buttons to get to this option. There's literally a f**king canon mode where you don't have to make any of these choices if you don't want to. You don't have to f**k anybody as Yasuke. You chose to rizz up the f**king non-binary person."

Ad

Despite the controversy surrounding the game, there have been some positive reviews. Former OTK member Zack "Asmongold" stated he enjoyed it, even though he had complaints about certain aspects of the gameplay.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback