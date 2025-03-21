"He’s so flip floppy nowadays": Fans react as Asmongold says he's enjoying playing Assassin's Creed Shadows

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" recently returned to gaming on stream after trying out the newly launched Assassin's Creed Shadows. The game was released on March 20, 2025, and has already garnered some mixed reactions from the community. Asmongold, normally quite picky about his gaming choices, surprisingly expressed enjoying the game.

When one viewer asked if he was going to complete the game, the former OTK member replied:

"Yeah sure, I will beat the game. Why wouldn't I? 'Don't force yourself to.' No, I am not. I've been enjoying this."

Asmongold had his reservations about the game before its release. Reacting to his recent take on Assassin's Creed Shadows, one user said:

"He’s so flip floppy nowadays who knows what he likes at this point," said @ohnoanotheridea

The clip ended up garnering a reaction from Hasan "HasanAbi", who was recently in a feud with Zack. Reacting to Zack returning to his gaming affair, Hasan said:

"Maybe the haters will get off my d*ck (they will not)," said @hasanthehun

Other fans commented with tehri own takes about the game:

"Well the game is a good game so idk," said @DmGaming_5

"It’s a GOOD f**king game! None of that woke ish they complain about is plastered all over this game!" said @kutdownOngaming

"Well he plays what he likes, if he likes the game, he will finish it, same way as he finished both Veilguard and avowed," said @MidgetDude11

What did Asmongold say about Assassin's Creed Shadows?

Asmongold is one of the veteran streamers in the gaming community. He recently tried out the newly launched Assassin’s Creed Shadows, a game that has sparked quite a stir within the gaming community due to certain sexuality-related content.

The former OTK member, however, appeared to have a positive review of the game. He said:

"The game looks fun to be honest."

He did have some issues with the gameplay:

"I think the movement in the game is really really bad. Every ledge is a wall unless you are vaulting or have your parkour button turned on. Moving around doesn't feel good and is not smooth to play."

He added:

"But overall, the game is okay. It's not a bad (game). Someways it's not great but others it's okay."

(Timestamp: 04:15:57)

Assassin’s Creed Shadows has garnered mixed reactions, including criticism from Japan's legislature. In a recent clip, officials expressed concerns about the game’s content, specifically scenes involving fighting and destruction around Japanese shrines.

