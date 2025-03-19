HasanAbi and Asmongold feud over proposed Texas law banning "obscene" manga and anime depicting minors

Hasan "HasanAbi" and Zack "Asmongold" are once again at odds. Recently, HasanAbi called out Asmongold over a new proposed law in Texas aimed at banning obscene manga and anime content. On March 17, 2025, multiple outlets reported that a new bill introduced in the Texas Senate seeks to ban any material depicting minors in an obscene manner, regardless of whether the characters are real people, animated, or part of a cartoon. Many are concerned that this could lead to the banning of certain anime, video games, and cartoons.

On March 17, 2025, HasanAbi responded to the news on his Twitch stream. While he expressed support for the law in principle, he also claimed that the scope was broad enough to be a problem. The streamer mentioned Asmongold, suggesting that he might possess material that would be considered obscene and banned under the proposed law:

"I'm very excited for Asmongold to finally f**king chime in about how censorship is unacceptable."

After reviewing the bill a bit, HasanAbi further claimed that Asmongold would likely need to delete half of his collection due to the proposed law:

"I don't necessarily disagree with this decision. Although I do understand that this will be used against everything. I want to know where my Asmonheads are at. It's awesome because Asmon literally lives in Texas and he has to now delete half of his f**king library if this is the case."

Upon hearing of HasanAbi's insinuations, Asmongold called the remarks "outrageously unhinged":

"Hasan is going on his stream and implying that half of my library is anime that have minors in obscene depictions. I hope that even the people who disagree with me can see how outrageously unhinged and f**ked up this is! How do you possibly say something about somebody like this? This is outrageous!"

The former OTK streamer then criticized HasanAbi:

"Totally, totally ridiculous to say that. Crazy to say that. Wow! It's like, I don't even know what to say. 'He just called you a loli enjoyed, wtf?' He did. And not only that, he said that I like the obscene depictions of them as well. That's really f**king weird. Why would you say that?"

"Hasan likes to misinterpret": Asmongold slams HasanAbi's comments about proposed Texas bill, says they both have similar views

Following his callout of HasanAbi, Asmongold shared his perspective on the proposed bill in Texas:

"My opinion on it is that I hate the Loli stuff too. I've never really liked it either. But, I think that the law, I don't know whether I agree with it or not. I haven't read it. So, I agree with it in principle, but I think in practice it would be weaponized to do bad things. And I think it would be too overreaching."

Asmongold acknowledged that he and HasanAbi seemed to share the same stance on the harmfulness of underage obscenity but disagreed on the potential misapplication of the bill:

"So we both agree? Yeah, he has the exact same opinion on it that I do. Where i think it's weird and bad too, but I think the law could be used in a bad way. 100%."

He then claimed that HasanAbi likes to misinterpret and misrepresent things:

"Hasan likes to misinterpret and just totally misrepresent things, and half of my library is this? What are you talking about it? It is such an outrageous exaggeration that it is not even in the same realm of reality. It is crazy to say something like this."

HasanAbi accuses Asmongold of liking a "Loli content creator"

In the same stream where he initially reacted to the Texas bill, HasanAbi accused Asmongold of liking a "Loli content creator":

"No dude it's not about f**king anime, it's video games as well. Asmongold's favorite content creator is literally a Loli content creator!"

Asmongold was taken aback by the accusation and speculated that HasanAbi might have been referring to a VTuber named Rev says desu. He clarified that Rev Says Desu's content does not qualify as obscene material, asserting:

"What? Is this Rev says desu? This is the obscene depiction of an underage character that he is talking about. This is it? I don't know! Maybe in some countries, this is obscene. I don't know if it is. This is a normal character with a black t-shirt and twin tails. This is outrageous how can you say something like that?"

This is not the first time HasanAbi and Asmongold have clashed. Earlier this month, they had a brief online dispute after Twitch banned HasanAbi for 24 hours due to his comments about US Senator Rick Scott.

