"It is harder to find sponsors": Asmongold seemingly confirms leaving OTK and explains his reasoning

Zack "Asmongold" seemingly confirmed that he has left OTK in his latest stream on February 21, 2025. The streamer has been at the center of numerous controversies in the past months due to his political comments on Twitch. Zack had first announced taking a step back from leadership roles at the One True King in October 2024 after he was banned for two weeks over his comments about the Middle East.

Ad

On February 21, an audience member asked if he had been kicked from the OTK. Asmongold replied stating that he had not been involved with the organization for some time and had nothing to do with them any longer:

"'You got kicked out of OTK, didn't you?' Yeah, I'm not involved with OTK at all, pretty much done, haven't been for a while. So yeah, I'm chilling. If there is something going on with them, that's up to them, it's not my thing. I've been a very relaxed guy, 'why?' There's a lot of reasons why. I can talk about it for a couple of minutes."

Ad

Trending

Asmongold then explained why he left OTK, claiming that it was because the polarizing nature of his political content doesn't dovetail with the content made by other members of the organization:

"There are a couple of reasons. Number 1, my content, I'm doing controversial political content, is really hard to synthesize with content that is not like that. Because of how extreme it is and how polarizing it is. So, it is harder to find sponsors, it is harder to do things for that reason. So that's one big reason."

Ad

Asmongold explains why he separated himself from OTK

Expand Tweet

Ad

Asmongold's controversial political comments have affected other members of OTK. In January 2025, Emiru garnered a lot of backlash for associating with him after his comments about how funny it would be to watch illegal immigrants getting deported for content sparked outrage online.

After stating that he was not involved with OTK any longer due to his political comments, Asmongold went on to explain that he didn't want to negatively impact people in the group because of his content. Asmon further asserted that doing political content is the "best direction" for his career:

Ad

"I don't want to grief other people, because I'm going down what I think to be is the best direction for my channel, my career, my actions. This is what I want to do as a person. So when I want to do that, and I want to go down that path, then I will do that and go down that path. Because I think that's the right option."

Ad

Emphasizing his reasons for switching lanes, Asmongold stated:

"But I also don't want to put anybody else at risk by doing that. So that's why I separated myself and I didn't want to have anything to do with that. This is a mutual thing, right? And, even if it wasn't, I still would agree with them."

Ad

After someone in his live audience claimed that "haters won," Asmongold shut down that narrative and stated:

"It's not necessarily haters won. It's more that, I don't want to sign other people up to fight my battles."

Notably, Asmongold's statements come days after Cinna went viral for telling Nmplol that OTK should cut ties with him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback