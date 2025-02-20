Pokelawls goes off at Asmongold, calls him a "racist" and a "loser"

During his Twitch broadcast on February 19, 2025, George "Pokelawls" called Zack "Asmongold" a racist and a loser. A clip of the streamer making these remarks quickly spread on social media platforms like the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, garnering a lot of traction due to the pair's ongoing feud.

For context, Asmongold and Pokelawls have been beefing since January 2025 following the removal of fellow streamer JesseSMF from the popular World of Warcraft guild OnlyFangs. The conflict ignited when Asmongold made disparaging comments about Pokelawls after JesseSMF's expulsion from the guild.

The feud further intensified as both streamers continued to hurl insults at each other, with Asmongold even referring to Pokelawls as a rat. During his Twitch stream on February 19, 2025, Pokelawls reignited the conflict by saying:

"I can say he is a f**king loser! I don't give a f**k. F**k him, f**k him. He's racist."

Pokelalalws claims Asmongold is no longer a good streamer, accuses him of following "Reddit narratives"

Apart from the feud, Asmongold has faced controversy over his political views. Some streamers, like Cinna, have even suggested to other OTK members that they should distance themselves from the World of Warcraft star.

Recently, Destiny criticized Asmongold's political statements during a Kick stream, claiming his broadcasts are a "stream of lies."

Readers should note that Pokelawls did not explicitly mention Asmongold's political content while calling him out. However, he did express that he once believed the Twitch star was a good streamer but now thinks he uses his streaming skills "in the worst way possible":

"He is a good stream? I used to think Asmon was a good streamer, real talk. I used to think he was a good streamer. Because when he talked people would listen. I think he was great at it. He probably is the same way, but just in the worst way possible, you know?"

Pokelawls also accused the OTK co-founder of following "Reddit narratives." He alleged that the only reason the content creator made negative comments about him was because he was influenced by posts on social media:

"I think the guy can't really think for himself and he just goes off Reddit narratives. The fact that he hates on me once the Reddit thing goes off, proves to me that guy is a f**king p**sy. He couldn't talk before, he couldn't talk to my face. He was nice to me in real life. The moment they talk sh*t about me, he does it."

This isn't the first time Pokelawls has spoken about this feud. Previously, he claimed that Asmongold's criticism of him stemmed from misinformation regarding the OnlyFangs situation.

