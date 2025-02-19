Destiny slams Asmongold's political commentary and calls his Twitch broadcast a "stream of lies"

Streamers "Zack" Asmongold and "Steven" Destiny are known for their opinionated content, often directed at the American political spectrum. The former is known for his unfiltered commentary on certain topics. Recently, when a discussion on the US Social Security Administration (SSA) was brought up, the streamer claimed this particular government wing lacks "quality control."

This all started with an X post from Elon Musk, who has taken the reigns of the Trump administration along with Vivek Ramaswamy to create the Department of Government Ethics (DOGE). This department aims to ensure ethical standards and compliance in US government operations.

Elon posted an alleged discrepancy within the SSA database, showing "the numbers of people in each age bucket with the death field set to false." Zack reacted to this and claimed that the Federal Government may not have the best leadership:

"I think the Federal Government is run by a bunch of f**king r**ards, I do."

Steven found Asmongold's statement blunt, as he felt that this situation required a deeper understanding. Destiny felt that Asmon's belief or, according to him, the failure to completely understand the subject matter he's discussing, inadvertently leads to the spread of false information:

"The Office of the Inspector General, you said, didn't do anything at all? They literally report on all of this. None of this is being uncovered for the first time... nothing has even been uncovered by Elon Mus- You don't even know what he's uncovering! But how do you fight the stream of lies? The insane stream of lies?"

Destiny calls Asmongold a "cowardly f*ck," then backtracks with an acknowledgment

[Timestamp - 5:07:50]

Historically, Destiny and Asmongold have not been on the best terms. In July 2025, the former responded to the latter after being called "unhinged", claiming Asmon has a way of beating around the bush and avoiding direct criticism.

In this particular situation, a comment under a Reddit post regarding Elon Musk's post questioned why it was difficult for the SSA to maintain accurate birth date records. In response, Asmon commended the query but did not follow up on an answer. Steven did not take this approach well:

"I hate it when people say this 'That's a great question', so go look it up! It is a good question... Google it, ask your audience, figure out what's going on."

Later, after his comments on the Federal Government, Destiny echoed his pre-established thoughts on Asmon, but retracted soon after, acknowledging him for his intelligence:

"I don't know how you counter this, I just don't know what you're supposed to do. Asmon is always too much of a cowardly f**k to ever engage with anyone and I shouldn't even say he's cowardly, I keep giving the wrong emotions, he's intelligent, he knows what he's doing, it's all intentional."

In other news, Asmongold has likened Elon Musk to an "angry ex-girlfriend" for allegedly "soft-blocking" him on X during the POE 2 controversy.

