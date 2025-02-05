"Nobody dislikes you more than you": Asmongold calls Pokelawls a "little insecure b**ch" amid their feud

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" has called Georgie "Pokelawls" a "little insecure b**ch" amid their ongoing feud. During a livestream on February 4, 2025, Asmongold reacted to Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc's" recent conversation with Pokelawls, during which they attempted to reconcile their differences.

However, xQc and Pokelawls' conversation came to an end when the 32-year-old claimed that the "only people who don't like him" are content creators such as Asmongold, Steven "Destiny," John "Tectone," and xQc.

While describing these individuals as "terrible people," Pokelawls said:

"I don't have problems with terrible people. The only people who don't like me are f**king weird as s**t! Asmongold and you. Destiny and f**king Tectone. All f**king terrible people. You are a f**king trash f**king person. You've become the thing you hate the most. I have seen you since day one and you've changed. You are not the person you used to be! It is f**king sad. You are the saddest f**king person..."

In response, Asmongold claimed that "nobody dislikes" Pokelawls "more than" himself:

"There's nobody that doesn't like you more than yourself, Poke. That's why you have to act like a little insecure b**ch every time that you have an opportunity to s**t on somebody. Nobody dislikes you more than you."

After watching xQc and Pokelawls' heated conversation once again, the co-founder of One True King (OTK) referred to the latter as a "little b**ch":

"He's crashing out over me calling him a little b**ch. You know why? Because he's a little b**ch! That's the reason why. It's amazing to see this happen. It really is! It's so sad to see this. And the thing is that I really have tried to give Poke the benefit of the doubt. I have. And I don't even have anything against Poke. I just think he is a rat. I think he is a snake."

Asmongold explains why he referred to Pokelawls as a "rat" and a "snake"

Asmongold continued the discussion, explaining why he called Pokelawls "rat" and "snake." While claiming that the Twitch streamer would "always take the opportunity" to badmouth someone else to make himself "look good," the Texan remarked:

"I think he's the kind of guy that if there's an opportunity to s**t on somebody that makes you look good, he will always take that opportunity. He will do that. Remember I said, 'If Poke can go two years without being a rat, then maybe, I can be friends with this guy.'"

In other news, Asmongold recently claimed that his "offensive humor" caused OTK member Emily "Emiru" to receive a "hate thread" on social media.

