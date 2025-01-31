"Of course, I'm going to do it again": Asmongold says his "offensive humor" resulted in Emiru getting a "hate thread"

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" has claimed his "offensive humor" caused One True King (OTK) member Emily "Emiru" to receive a "hate thread" on social media. For context, on January 29, 2025, Emiru garnered attention on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit after a video was posted in which she discussed "issuing an apology" for working with people who have said "sh**ty things."

Over 1,360 netizens commented on the professional cosplayer's video, with some suggesting that Emiru should "stop collaborating" with Asmongold because of the recent controversies involving the latter.

During a livestream on January 30, 2025, the Texan was browsing his official subreddit when one of his viewers pleading him to "bring back offensive humor." In response, Asmongold said:

"'Please bring offensive humor back.' Well, the last time I tried to bring offensive humor back, it got Emiru a hate thread. So, you know, I'll try to be a little bit more careful. But I'm just kidding. I won't. I'm going to do it again. Yeah, of course, I'm going to do it again."

"We applied for that press pass": Asmongold says he would "absolutely" livestream deportations

The conversation continued, with Asmongold claiming that he had applied for a press pass to observe deportations. For context, on January 29, 2025, the content creator made headlines when he stated that being invited by Tom Homan to witness deportations would be "really good content."

Elaborating on whether he would host a livestream to watch the deportations, the co-founder of OTK said:

"Hopefully, we'll see what happens. Right? I mean, like, you know, we applied for that press pass. We maybe... I mean, the thing is that, would I do... let me answer the obvious, like, the real question - if I could watch them do the deportations and be there and livestream it, would I do it? Absolutely I would do it. I would have a million questions. I would have a million things I would like to ask. Absolutely I would do it! Okay?"

Timestamp - 00:12:01

Zack added:

"'Jokes are jokes, if you get offended, that's on you.' Yeah, if Dr. Phil can do it, why can't I do it? I don't understand. Do I have to shave my head and then maybe they'll take me? I don't get it."

In other news, Asmongold recently commented on Steven "Destiny's" community, saying that they should "focus more" on him being placed on the "sex offender list" due to the revenge po*n allegations against him.

