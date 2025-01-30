"Should focus more about him being on the sex offender list": Asmongold comments on Destiny's community following recent controversy

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" commented on Steven "Destiny's" online community following his recent controversy. For context, Asmongold made headlines on January 29, 2025, when a video surfaced in which he expressed his intention to dress up as Ash Ketchum from the Pokemon series to watch deportations of immigrants from the US.

He said:

"They are doing these things with these deportations where they bring in, like, celebrities to deport people. And it made me wonder, what is the probability that Tom Homan would let me go with him dressed up as Ash Ketchum, watching them do deportations. Like, I feel it's probably at least a 5% chance, right? I think we are at a 5% to 10% chance that this could happen. Yeah, exactly, that would be really good content, it would be. Probably not going to happen, though."

During a livestream on the same day, while Asmongold was reacting to posts on his official subreddit, his attention was drawn to a live viewer who brought up Destiny's community.

In response, the Texan stated that the Kick streamer's fanbase should "focus" on him being placed on the "sex offender list" following allegations that he recorded and shared sexually explicit imagery without consent:

"'It's literally Destiny's community.' I don't know if it's Destiny's community or not, I'm sure it's some of them. But yeah, that's really the way I feel about it. I think that Destiny's community should focus more about him being on the sex offender list potentially, instead of me saying something that's taken out of context. That's just, you know, what I... I don't know, maybe seems like a more important thing. But yeah, there you go."

Timestamp - 00:24:15

"Maybe you should reevaluate your life" - Asmongold responds to netizens calling him a "Nazi"

During the same livestream, Asmongold highlighted a viral post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, in which Emily "Emiru" spoke about "issuing an apology" for working with people who have said "s**tty" things.

While expressing his discontent with netizens "attacking" those he associates with, Asmongold responded to those who called him a "Nazi," saying:

"I want to say that for the people that are crying about the stuff that I do, you know, number one - I don't think you really need to go and attack other random people, it's disgusting! It's disgusting and weird. And if these people really think that I am a Nazi or something like that, maybe you should reevaluate your life. Maybe you should get a doctor's appointment, seek therapy, and really kind of seek to better your life."

Timestamp - 00:19:57

In other news, popular Twitch streamer Squeex shared his thoughts on Asmongold, stating that he "can't stand" him. Furthermore, he called the content creator an "idiot."

