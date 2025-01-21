Destiny and Pxie alleged revenge p*rn scandal explained

Steven Kenneth Bonnell II, popularly known as "Destiny," has been in the headlines after facing serious allegations. On January 20, 2025, Twitch streamer and YouTuber Pxie announced on X that she planned to sue Destiny for allegedly sharing explicit content involving her without consent. Furthermore, Pxie claimed she was "at least the third person" to have had such an experience from the Nebraska native.

This article will shed more light on Pxie's allegations, and talk about Destiny's eventual response as well.

Pxie's allegations against Destiny: What has the Twitch streamer accused the political commentator of?

In a Substack post dated January 20, 2025, Pxie disclosed that she would be suing Destiny. According to her, on November 29, 2024, she discovered that the Kick streamer had allegedly shared pornographic content involving her on the internet without her consent:

"On November 29th, I learned that the streamer Destiny had non-consensually shared pornographic content of me online. My dignity, peace of mind, and hopes for the future, were stripped away in a mere matter of seconds following the betrayal of someone I previously trusted. I am at least the third person he has done this to. I hope to be the last. I will not be commenting on the experience of the other women he has hurt, as it is not my place or story to tell. I will however share my story in the hopes of preventing this from occurring again."

Pxie then alleged that Steven had shared her explicit content with a "random 19-year-old e-girl Discord kitten" who later allegedly published it on the internet:

"So you can imagine my surprise when I discover he distributed pornographic content of me, without my consent. Yes, you read that right. Steven Kenneth Bonnell II, sent pornographic content of me to a random 19-year-old e-girl Discord kitten, whom he had never met before, and then she published it to the whole world. Rest assured, despite never having met her, he at least spoke to her plenty of times on the phone."

Pxie also claimed that Destiny was "trying to impress a barely legal teenager." The Twitch streamer also stated that she had received numerous messages containing sexual harassment and abuse:

"I do not understand why Destiny would knowingly and willingly put me in a position where I would receive non-stop sexual abuse and harassment. If we believe him, he was trying to impress a barely-legal teenager using my body and my privacy. The betrayal, coupled with the hundreds of messages I've received filled with sexual harassment and abuse, have left me feeling hopeless and devoid of almost all happiness."

Elaborating on what grounds she planned to sue the 36-year-old, Pxie said:

"I will be suing him for violating US Federal Code, 15 U.S.C. § 6851; Civil action relating to disclosure of intimate images and for Publication of Private Facts in Florida. I will be seeking emotional and punitive damages for his actions. I have been told that a court case like this could potentially cost over tens of thousands of dollars. I am terrified."

At the end of her Substack post, Pxie shared a few Discord text chat logs, showing conversations between her and Destiny. In one of the messages dated November 29, 2024, Steven seemed to apologize to Pxie, writing:

"Ugh, there shouldn't be no, I'm so sorry, there's literally no excuse, I'd had phone convos and stuff with this person, they were fairly close to me, it's worthless to say it at this point, but I'm super sorry, there's literally no excuse. I won't say or confirm anything about them, if there's any particular action or thing I can do, just let me know."

Alleged Discord chat between Pxie and Destiny (Image via pxie412.substack.com)

Destiny responds to Pxie's allegations

On January 21, 2025, Destiny responded to Pxie's allegations through his official subreddit. While claiming that his "extremely sensitive and personal material" was leaked in November, the content creator insisted that it happened "without his knowledge, consent, or authorization."

After stating that he "never intended" to have the explicit images published on the internet, Steven disclosed that he was "actively pursuing criminal and civil litigation" against multiple parties:

"The leak happened without my knowledge, consent, or authorization. I never had an intention for any of these images to be published. I haven't spoken out publicly regarding this situation for a few reasons: 1) I am actively pursuing criminal and civil litigation on these matters against multiple parties. 2) Speaking publicly about these materials brings more attention to them, which harms all of the victims involved. 3) I have been trying to move on from covering 'drama' content as it has had an increasingly negative impact on those in my life. 4) One person involved has expressed suicidal thoughts in relation to the matter, and I did not want to exacerbate the situation by talking about it publicly."

In response to Pxie's accusations, Destiny claimed to have received a message from Lauren Hayden, also known as "Lauren DeLaguna," on December 11, 2024, stating that she "had a negative sentiment" toward him because he "rejected her romantic advances."

According to Steven, Lauren Hayden allegedly counseled Pxie on how to proceed with her lawsuit against him, adding that Hayden allegedly organized a fundraiser to support the lawsuit.

Destiny then claimed to have received a message from Pxie on the same day, in which she suggested that she would write a post about him and publish it online after she "committed suicide":

"That same day, I received a message from Pxie, where she suggested she would create a post about me that would go live after she committed suicide. This concerned me greatly. I genuinely believed that she was still in mental anguish following the leak weeks earlier. I responded in earnest, doing what I could to reassure her and letting her know that she had every right to pursue a legal course of action. At no stage did I try to convince her otherwise. This was a highly emotionally volatile time, and my main concern was her wellbeing."

After claiming that Pxie unfriended him on Discord on December 13, 2024, Destiny elaborated on what "third parties" told him about the situation:

"It became clear that no amount that I agreed to would be satisfactory by nature of the fact that I agreed to it. Third parties communicated that the point of any financial compensation would be to 'punish me.' That language was incredibly frustrating to hear secondhand. I had already shown a willingness to make things right as best I could. I had spent time talking to mutual friends of ours with the intent to help address concerns with her mental health and suicidal thoughts (the sincerity of which I genuinely believed)."

Destiny added:

"I was objectively harmed by this situation and was actively seeking to find a resolution that worked well for everyone. I am not sure where Pxie got this idea that she needed to financially 'punish' me."

At the end of the Reddit post, the political commentator responded to Pxie's announcement that she intended to sue him, writing that he "does not believe" he violated any laws.

