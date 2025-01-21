Destiny denies leaking explicit images and responds to Pxie's accusations of "revenge p*rn"

Hours after YouTuber Pxie's allegations about him went viral, political streamer Steven "Destiny" stated in a post on his official subreddit that he did not knowingly leak explicit images or n*des. Earlier on January 20, 2025, Pxie alleged that the Kick streamer had leaked her private images.

Pxie stated in a post on X that she would move for legal action against Destiny, claiming he had non-consensually shared her "n*des" with other individuals on November 29, 2024. She also accused the Kick streamer of making her a victim of "revenge p*rn. In his response, Steven has denied leaking things knowingly.

Pxie's post accusing Destiny (Image via @pxielovee/X)

In a post on r/Destiny, the streamer denied leaking the private images and wrote:

Trending

"Sometime in November, extremely sensitive and personal material of mine was leaked. This affected not only me but many people in my life. I want to be clear – the leak happened without my knowledge, consent, or authorization. I never had an intention for any of these images to be published."

At the very end of the post, Destiny also addressed the lawsuit filed by Pxie:

"Pxie has now stated her intention to sue me and is fundraising for that. I do not believe I have violated any laws, and since Pxie has made clear what she wants to do, I will have to let the evidence and legal filings speak for themselves. It is unfortunate that it has come to this"

Destiny says he has initiated legal action against those who leaked his private messages

In the same Reddit post, Destiny claimed that he could not talk about things because he was pursuing legal action against those allegedly responsible for the leak:

"I am actively pursuing criminal and civil litigation on these matters against multiple parties; Speaking publicly about these materials brings more attention to them, which harms all of the victims involved; I have been trying to move on from covering “drama” content as it has had an increasingly negative impact on those in my life"

However, he opened up about his relationship with Pxie, calling her a close collaborator and friend. Destiny also explained his reasons for not publicly talking about the controversy, stating that Pxie had asked him not to put things out in the open:

"That said, though I am limited in what I can say, it is important that people know about my recent communications with and regarding Pxie, someone who I was friends with and collaborated with on many occasions."

"Since the leaks were first circulated, Pxie had stressed to me that keeping things out of the public eye was important to her. I've always said I would do my best not to confirm or publicize anything, and I kept my word."

Destiny also claimed that Pxie's messages to him before the latest post about the lawsuit had worried him. In the messages, Pxie had talked about being suicidal after sensitive images featuring her were leaked:

"That same day[December 11, 2024], I received a message from Pxie, where she suggested she would create a post about me that would go live after she committed suicide. This concerned me greatly. I genuinely believed that she was still in mental anguish following the leak weeks earlier."

According to Destiny, he had responded "in earnest":

"I responded in earnest, doing what I could to reassure her and letting her know that she had every right to pursue a legal course of action. At no stage did I try to convince her otherwise. This was a highly emotionally volatile time, and my main concern was her wellbeing."

Expand Tweet

Later on in the Reddit post, Destiny also talked about sending Pxie financial aid to help her deal with mental health issues. The Kick streamer claimed that at one point, one of their mutual associates named Straighterade discussed financial remuneration by paying for her law school. Some friends reportedly told Destiny that Pxie thought he should send her $500,000-$1,000,000 for law school.

However, Steven noted that she had not directly asked him for any financial aid. The streamer also explained how Pxie unfriended him on Discord sometime around December 13, 2024:

"In a conversation with Straighterade, she told me that Pxie seemed to want me to cover her entire tuition for law school. Others told me that Pxie thought it would be appropriate for me to pay her anywhere from $500,000 to $1,000,000. At no point did Pxie make a specific or explicit request for financial compensation. I think sometime on December 13th, Pxie unfriended me on Discord."

As multiple legal actions continue to be pursued by different parties, here are all of the allegations leveled by Pxie against Destiny.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback