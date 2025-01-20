What are the allegations against Destiny? YouTuber Pxie announces initiation of legal action against Kick streamer

YouTuber and Twitch streamer Pxie, who is known for being the girlfriend of YouTuber LonerBox, recently made a post on X announcing that she would be initiating legal action at the federal level against Kick streamer Steven "Destiny". She claimed that she would be suing the streamer for allegedly leaking revealing photographs of her.

The act was supposedly committed by Destiny on November 29, 2024, and Pxie has provided her detailed account of the matter through her Substack blog post, which she shared within her original X post. This article explores the allegations made by Pxie against Destiny in her blog entry.

Exploring allegations made against Destiny by Pxie amid "revenge p*rn" controversy

Pxie has claimed that Destiny had distributed revealing images of her without her consent (Image via Pxie/YouTube)

In her blog post, Pxie claimed that she had learned about Destiny sharing her intimate images without her consent on November 29, 2024. Pxie claimed that she was "at least the third" individual to whom Destiny had done such a thing.

Stating that she had known the Kick streamer for five to six years, she claimed that she initially believed she could "trust" Destiny owing to their conversations on consent and boundaries when she was 19 years old. Supposedly, she eventually found out that Destiny had sent explicit images of her to a 19-year-old on Discord, who he supposedly had never met in person before. This individual then allegedly decided to leak the images, as explained by Pxie:

"Yes, you read that right. Steven Kenneth Bonnell II, sent p****graphic content of me to a random 19 year old e-girl discord kitten whom he had never met before, and then she published it to the whole world. Rest assured, despite never having met her, he at least spoke to her plenty of times on the phone. Of course, this is what he says happened. I think it is just as likely that he used her as a proxy to widely distribute this material, while claiming deniability."

Explaining the legal action she plans to take against Destiny, she specified the law she would be invoking, and the damages she would be seeking:

"I will be suing him for violating US Federal Code, 15 U.S.C. § 6851; Civil action relating to disclosure of intimate images and for Publication of Private Facts in Florida. I will be seeking emotional and punitive damages for his actions."

She also revealed that she had set up a fundraising campaign to attain the required funds to be able to engage in a legal battle with Destiny and that she would prefer to go through with the lawsuit despite having a payout that may "not be worth the harassment and attention" she may receive.

On the other side, HasanAbi also gave his own interpretation of the entire drama on his livestream after Pxie's partner, YouTuber LonerBox, announced that he would be taking a hiatus from content creation following his partner having being involved in Destiny's leaks.

