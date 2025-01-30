"I just can't stand that guy": Twitch streamer Squeex calls Asmongold a "f***ing idiot"

A video of Twitch streamer Squeex calling Zack "Asmongold" a "f***ing idiot" went viral on social media on January 29, 2025. The clip, from Squeex's broadcast on January 28, 2025, emerged after Asmongold went viral for joking about immigrants being deported from the US.

For context, on January 28, 2025, a clip of Asmongold discussing his desire to witness immigrants being deported by Donald Trump's 'border czar' Tom Homan circulated widely on social media. The OTK content creator faced significant backlash for joking about the deportations, with fellow members like Emiru also getting caught in the controversy.

During his latest livestream, Squeex came across a clip featuring Asmongold in a car with other OTK members. The Best Speedrun Streamer of the Year winner poked fun at the streamer and cursed him out:

"Wait that's Asmongold? I've never seen him outside of his room. [reading chat] 'F**k that guy'? Yeah. No drama, I'm not afraid to say it.

"He's a f**king idiot. I just can't stand that guy."

xQc defends Asmongold in reaction to Squeex's statement

In recent weeks, Asmongold has faced criticism from many in the streaming community for his political stance. Last week, HasanAbi called out the Twitch star for his comments about the Holocaust and later accused him of "opening up his environment to Nazis" with his socio-political views.

While some, like Squeex, have issues with the streamer, not everyone is against him. After watching the clip, xQc defended the OTK member and suggested that people were just piling on him:

"I love how Asmon has set himself apart from the group and distanced himself for everybody to take jabs at him or whatever. And now the room is big enough that people can say, 'F**k Asmon' or whatever, 'Yeah, f**k this guy' or whatever."

xQc further remarked that it was odd and claimed the content creator was being targeted because he was unpopular among streamers:

"I think that this is an odd thing. It's just odd. 'How does he play his politics, or whatever? Guys, we like this guy, right? We don't like him? Okay. 6/10? What, 5 this week? 4, 3' I have always found that to be an odd thing. Nobody actually says what they think. When they feel that about somebody, they just wait for opinion to shift to pile on."

This isn't the first time Squeex has called out Asmongold. In 2024, he specifically mocked the streamer's stance on gaming, politics, and comments about the "woke agenda."

