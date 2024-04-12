"We need a woke agenda": Twitch streamer Squeex takes a dig at Asmongold for complaining about "woke" video games

Twitch streamer Squeex is going viral after a clip of him talking about Zack "Asmongold" started garnering a lot of attention on social media. In the one-minute-long video, he sarcastically comments on the "woke agenda" in video games, stating that there is a need to be woke only so that video game commentators like Zack can make videos about them.

For context, Zack is known for his outspoken views about video games and has gotten into a lot of controversies for his past comments. Here's what Squeex said about the necessity of woke video games:

"I think, here is a hot take. I think we need a woke agenda, not for political reasons or whatever. Just because, what else will Asmongold's YouTube look like?"

"What is he going to talk about?": Squeex insinuates Asmongold needs woke games to make content

Squeex continued his discussion about woke games, insinuating that without them people like Asmongold have nothing to talk about:

"If there's no woke games or whatever, like what is he going to talk about? There's only so much they update World of Warcraft. Right?"

For those who are not aware, Squeex is a relative newcomer to the Twitch scene and has become popular due to his Super Mario 64 and other Nintendo game speedruns. Zack, on the other hand, is a veteran streamer who is known for his MMO streams and is widely considered one of the top World of Warcraft content creators.

He frequently calls out game developers such as Blizzard on things he does not like which sometimes include a lot of anti-progressive themes. Only recently he put out a video criticizing Tomb Raider for trying to change its colonial past titled Tomb Raider Is No Longer About Tomb Raiding and a thumbnail embossed with the words "Woke Raider."

Squeex went on to call out Asmongold's stance on "woke choices" and made fun of the way he reacts to things. He even made a joke about Zack not liking the fact that a new Star Wars game, Ubisoft's Star Wars Outlaws, has a female protagonist:

"Come on, make some woke choices, otherwise, what are these reactors going to do? With this thumbnail (mimics Asmongold's recent YouTube thumbnail). You know what I am talking about? With like a female protagonist in a Star Wars game, on and at the middle there they go, 'Ahh dude. Ah, bro. No, dudes.'"

Asmongold has yet to respond to the things said about him, but the clip has gone viral on social media websites such as Reddit. As a reaction streamer, he is bound to see it sometime soon.