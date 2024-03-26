"This is a mental disorder": Asmongold calls out developer for bragging about not having any white male character in-game

Twitch streamer "Zack" Asmongold went off at a former Blizzard game developer after she made comments about the inclusivity of "white males" in video games. Irena Pereira, the CEO and founder of Unleashed Games, stated in a post on X that "none" out of the six characters for her upcoming game were "white males."

Responding to her comments and game development choices, Asmon touted the behavior as a "mental disorder" and stated that she should have "mattresses on her walls":

"Yeah, I mean like obviously, this is a mental disorder. Right? I mean, like, this is a person that probably should have mattresses on their walls. And so it makes sense that a person like this was going to have a stupid opinion on the internet."

"I feel bad for these people": Asmongold shares opinion after former Blizzard dev makes posts surrounding race

Asmongold is known for voicing his opinion on various topics, ranging from gaming updates and news to real-life scenarios. In his recent stream on Twitch on his second channel, zackrawrr, Zack reacted to the post on X made by the former Blizzard developer.

Irena's original post and a user's reply (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Talking about the exclusion of "white males" in an upcoming game by her game studio, Irena stated:

"Just wait until they notice that none of our starting characters in our alpha build are white males. None. Out of 6."

A user, @Thor_Odinson, retorted by saying that "no one" was playing the game that she was talking about:

"Just wait until you notice that no one is playing your game. No one. At all."

On the other hand, Zack talked to his audience and shared details of his childhood, where he lived in an environment full of individuals with diverse backgrounds. Further, he compared his experience to that of "freaks" who grew up in "homogenous" cultures, claiming that they tended to "fetishize" minority groups:

"And really, like, I feel bad for these people, I really do, because like I was so lucky to grow up in like the place that I did, and have such a multi-cultural, multi-racial friend group. And I see these freaks that probably grow up in these like, upper middle class, you know like homogenous cultures. And they fetishized different minorities because they don't know how to treat them like people, because they never really interact with them."

Further, Asmongold shared details about the neighborhood he grew up in and his interactions with the people within it:

"Like, I grew up in a working-class neighborhood in Austin, Texas and I had so many friends that were Mexican, black. We had friends that were Muslim, Indian and everything. Like, it was f**king great! And these people are just so divorced from reality that they think that the one thing that minorities want, is they want other people to like, you know, go on crusades for them and save them. It's just f**king sad, man."

