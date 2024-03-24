"Great game, dog s**t monetization" - Asmongold says Dragon's Dogma 2's launch has been mired down in "unnecessary controversy"

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" has shared his thoughts on the recent controversy surrounding Dragon's Dogma 2. For those unaware, the Capcom-developed RPG (role-playing game) received criticism after microtransactions were revealed at the time of its release. Players raised concerns about the contentious DLC that allowed them to customize their characters (Art of Metamorphosis - Character Editor) as well as a fast travel method (Portcrystal - Warp Location Marker).

Asmongold discussed the debacle in a YouTube video titled About Dragon's Dogma 2, in which he claimed he was "fighting for reason and common sense." He said:

"It's annoying me to see how many people are upset on both sides and I just wanted to kind of give, you know, at least my take on it and what I think about it. I know, obviously, some people might not be happy that I'm not massively choosing a side and fighting for them. But, I'm fighting for reason and common sense. That's my perspective. I know this sounds super f**king high horse thing to say. But I feel like I am."

Sharing his views on Dragon's Dogma 2 and its monetization system, the One True King (OTK) co-founder remarked:

"Dragon's Dogma 2 - great game, dog s**t monetization. Sh**ty... what do you call it? Sh**ty features that you can't have. An extra save. You can't make a new character. It's unheard of. How is this even possible it's happening. Right? It's so bad I didn't even believe it until I heard it."

Asmongold also stated that the game's launch became unnecessarily tumultuous due to this controversy:

"All these things are bad and it's so sad. Right? Because so many people are excited about this game and the release of it is mired down in, like, this really completely unnecessary controversy. It's just disappointing because as I said - I played the game, I haven't had the performance issues at all, really. And I've really enjoyed it a lot. I had a great time."

Timestamp: 16:10

"These microtransactions are not ruining the game" - Asmongold comments on the recent controversy involving Dragon's Dogma 2

In the same YouTube video, Asmongold pointed out that the microtransactions in Dragon's Dogma 2 were "not ruining" the game. He elaborated:

"Let's talk about what's real. Let's talk about what's actually happening and let's not live in a fantasy world. And I think that goes for both sides. These microtransactions are not ruining the game, and also microtransactions collectively could be, we don't know, but they could be ruining many other games."

The Texan added:

"We just don't know it yet because we don't know how these microtransactions and monetization, and the structure of it was created in a way that is negative or bad, for viewers. For players - I spend a lot of time on Twitch than YouTube."

At the time of writing, Dragon's Dogma 2 has had a "Mixed" reception on Steam, based on 28,829 player reviews.