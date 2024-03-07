5 richest OTK members in 2024, ranked

One True King, also popularly known as OTK, is a media organization spearheaded by big names in the streaming scene and is involved primarily in content creation. The organization has also dabbled in the professional gaming scene in the past.

The organization consists of members like Asmongold, Esfand, Emiru, Mizkif, and Sodapoppin, among many others. These multi-game creators have gathered a massive audience, with over 620,000 subscribers on the official OTK YouTube channel.

This article delves deeper into the fame and subsequent fortune attained by the group members through their direct earnings from content creation and other business ventures or property purchases.

Note: Earnings data for Twitch and YouTube are taken from streamscharts.com and socialblade.com.

Ranking richest 5 OTK members in 2024

5) Sodapoppin

Sodapoppin is one of the most followed streamers on Twitch (Image via sodapoppintv)

Thomas "Sodapoppin" has one of the most extensive fanbases of the group, with more than 8.9 million followers on Twitch. The streamer covers several games, including Elden Ring, World of Warcraft, Supermarket Simulator, and Project Crawl. Based on streamscharts.com, he is estimated to earn a monthly amount of $6,000 to $9,000 from his currently active subscription count of 3,559.

Further, the streamer has over 1.11 million subscribers on YouTube and is estimated to earn $170 - $2,700. Thomas also reportedly owns a Porsche 911 GT3 priced upwards of $184,550 up to $295,000. In addition to uploading content on different platforms, he is an advisor and part-owner of the esports organization "NRG Esports."

4) Emiru

Emiru is known among her fanbase for her cosplaying skills (Image via emiru.jpg/Instagram)

Emily "Emiru" currently holds well over 1.4 million followers on Twitch, making her one of the most followed creators on the OTK roster. She is also quite popular among her viewers, with her content being watched for over 1.2 million hours monthly. Primarily a Just Chatting streamer, she is also known for periodically dabbling into various games, such as the Resident Evil series, including Biohazard and Village, along with League of Legends.

The 26-year-old has a current active subscription count of 2005, earning her an estimated monthly income between $2,800 and $5,300. Even though she has 752,000 subscribers on YouTube, she comparatively earns a respectable amount from her viewership on the platform, accumulating between an estimated $4,100 to $65,800.

3) Mizkif

Mizkif's latest business venture includes his Iron Forge gym with fellow streamer Knut (Image via realmizkif/Instagram)

Matthew is mostly known for his IRL streams, causing his content to consist mostly of Just Chatting broadcasts. The OTK co-founder is often seen collaborating with other Twitch streamers. His engaging and sometimes controversial behavior rakes in over 1.7 million hours watched monthly.

He has 5,946 active subscriptions, allowing him to earn approximately between $8,900 to $14,900 every month. His YouTube channel, Mizkif Too, earns an estimated $700 to $11,900 monthly. He owns the Iron Forge gym, along with Knut, which is based in Austin, Texas.

Matthew revealed in February 2024 that it takes $40,000 to maintain his fitness establishment. However, he clarified that such a big amount was actually "nothing" since the gym has a lot of space. Further, he stated that many of the costs are subsidized with OnlyFans models that generally come to film inside the gym.

2) EsfandTV

Tim is known for his loyal and dedicated fanbase across platforms (Image via esfandtv)

Tim "Esfand" is perhaps most popularly known for his dedicated Grand Theft Auto V NoPixel Roleplay streams, wherein he plays the character of Cletus Cornwood. He has a loyal and active fanbase consisting of 1.3 million followers on Twitch, who watch him for more than a whopping 4.5 million hours.

He has a significant subscription base of 6,613 active subs, providing him an estimated income of $11,300 to $16,800. His YouTube channel boasts over 310,000 subscribers, earning him a monthly earning of $655 to $10,500.

He is not only the co-owner of OTK but also of Star Forge PCs, a company focused on building a range of personal desktop computers for gaming purposes. Further, he is also the co-owner of Mad Mushroom, a video game publishing company spear-headed by OTK.

1) Asmongold

Zack is the richest OTK member with the most business holdings (Image via asmongold/Instagram)

Also known by his alternate alias zackrawrr, Zack "Asmongold" is arguably the biggest creator within One True King. His Twitch following on his main channel is 3.5 million. However, he refrains from streaming there to avoid the pressures associated with it. Instead, he uses his alternate channel, zackrawrr, where he has 1.7 million followers. His channel on YouTube, Asmongold Clips, uploads clips from his streams, raking in monthly earnings between $14,900 to $238,100.

Apart from reacting to various trending topics on the interwebs and providing his opinion on the same, he is also an avid and passionate gamer. His expertise in the field of video games is embodied in his co-ownership of Star Forge PCs and Mad Mushroom, along with Esfand. He is a co-founder of not only OTK but also Mythic Talent, a talent management company.