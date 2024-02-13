Mizkif reveals his Iron Forge Gym costs $40,000 per month to operate, gives a breakdown of expenditure

During a livestream on February 13, 2024, Twitch star Matthew "Mizkif" revealed how much money it costs to operate his newly opened establishment - Iron Forge Gym. The content creator collaborated with fellow streamers Emily "ExtraEmily" and Wake Wilder, giving an overview of monthly expenses.

According to Mizkif, Iron Forge Gym's "cost in general" was $40,000 per month, which included rent, employee salaries, and insurance, among other expenses:

"So... our costs of goods - our cost in general - are about, right now, it is about $40,000 a month. That includes rent. That includes employees because a lot of the employees are streamers who we're not paying. Rent plus employees... insurance. Yes, rent, employees, insurance, and everything else - it's about $40,000 a month. Am I missing something? Utilities."

"This is f**king nothing" - Mizkif on spending $40,000 to operate his Iron Forge Gym

As the conversation continued, Mizkif stated that while $40,000 per month appears to be a lot to run a gym, he claimed that it was "nothing" for a facility the size of the Iron Forge Gym.

He explained:

"$40,000, I know, sounds like a lot, chat, but I'm telling you, for a business like this, this is f**king nothing. For the space we have and the amount that we spend is actually f**king nothing! Because we subsidize a lot of our costs with OnlyFans models that come around here."

Timestamp: 00:46:20

The One True King (OTK) co-founder then stated that Iron Forge Gym earns approximately $20,000 per month because 406 members were signed:

"How many members do we have? 406. So 406, you can multiply that by about $50 a person. So that would be $20,300. So, $20,300 is currently what we're at, if you add everything up, which isn't bad. So, we're basically at about the half, chat."

After some consideration, Mizkif estimated that the average membership cost was around $75 per person. He added:

"You're actually probably right, chat. It's probably close to $75 that we are making per person per month. So, 406 times $75, I'm not doing that in my f**king head. $30,450."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The YouTube comments section has received significant traction. Here's what the community had to say about the 28-year-old's revelation:

Fans chime in on the Twitch streamer's clip (Image via OTK clips/YouTube)

One viewer was surprised that Mizkif was spending $40,000 to operate Iron Forge Gym. Meanwhile, according to @MrRyanfisher, the Texas-based establishment could become a "moneysink" if they failed to allocate funds efficiently.