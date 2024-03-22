Capcom’s highly anticipated Dragons Dogma 2 was released across multiple platforms, including the PC, on March 22, 2024. Unfortunately, it would seem that the title suffers from a myriad of issues ranging from performance to save file issues that have resulted in it being bombarded with Mostly Negative reviews on Steam during its launch.

PC players are not happy with the current state of the game, and perhaps rightfully so. A breakdown of these issues can be found listed below.

Dragons Dogma 2 debuts with a Mostly Negative average rating on Steam

Capcom’s Dragons Dogma 2 was released on Steam today (March 22) with a Mostly Negative review, which should come as a disappointment to many. To say that the hype surrounding the game was massive would be an understatement, and the current state of the game has ruffled more than a few feathers in the PC gaming community.

The key reasons for this outrage can be attributed to the following factors:

Poor performance and a generally lackluster port

The primary cause for the Mostly Negative ratings on Steam is the rather poor port released by Capcom. The PC port suffers from a myriad of issues, especially in terms of performance. Dragons Dogma 2 is simply not optimized well enough and exhibits severe frame rate drops across major sections of the game - regardless of the hardware being used.

To make matters worse, some users are reporting that the controversial Denuvo anti-tamper solution being used in the game is softlocking them when attempting to benchmark the title across multiple hardware.

An excess of unnecessary microtransactions

The presence of microtransactions in a single-player game also does not do the game any favors either. These DLCs were hidden until the launch of the game, which has not been taken too kindly by the playerbase.

Furthermore, some of these items are outright game-breaking and offer an unfair advantage for those who purchase them. A good example would be the Rift Crystals and Wakestones, which allow for spending more points at the Rift and resurrecting dead companions, respectively.

While these microtransactions can be safely ignored for most players looking to play the game as is, their presence is unwelcome.

A one-time access to the character editor and saves

A major issue with Dragons Dogma 2 is the complete absence of an option to edit the appearance of your character after you are done creating a protagonist. The lack of this feature feels strange and is made worse by the fact that you can actually purchase an “Art of Metamorphosis” DLC to edit your character later on.

To most players, this is akin to pouring salt over an open wound - which begs the question as to why Capcom locked this feature behind a paywall.

Additionally, there is no way to start a new save either, as the saves are linked to the cloud and will automatically replace any local saves.

The presence of these issues is rather unfortunate, as Dragons Dogma 2 is a genuinely great title that deserves praise.