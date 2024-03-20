Dragon's Dogma 2 release date, time and pre-order bonuses explored

Hail Arisen! The release of Dragon's Dogma 2 is right around the corner. Capcom has revealed the launch time for its latest RPG for major regions worldwide. With only less than 48 hours to go, it is time for you to ready your weapons, gear up your pawns, and face the dreaded dragon once more before it can end the world.

So let's dive in and see when one of the most anticipated games of 2024 will be released across all its launch platforms, and see what treasures await you if you decide to pre-order Dragon's Dogma 2 or buy its Digital Deluxe edition.

Dragon's Dogma 2 release time and date

Capcom's latest role-playing game is set to arrive on March 22, 2024, for most regions. However, for Pacific time zones, it will be March 21. Here are the known release times unveiled by the Japanese studio for the game's Steam release:

Thursday, March 21, 2024

Los Angeles : 17:00 PDT

: 17:00 PDT Toronto: 20:00 EDT

20:00 EDT New York: 20:00 EDT

20:00 EDT Mexico City: 18:00 CST

18:00 CST São Paulo: 21:00 BRT

Friday, March 22, 2024

London : 00:00 GMT

: 00:00 GMT Paris: 01:00 CET

01:00 CET Helsinki: 02:00 EET

02:00 EET Riyadh: 03:00 AST

03:00 AST Seoul: 09:00 KST

09:00 KST Tokyo : 09:00 JST

: 09:00 JST Auckland: 13:00 NZDT

The game will be released on consoles when the clock strikes 12 AM for your time zone on March 22, 2024.

Dragon's Dogma 2 release time countdown

Hail Arisen! Your journey will start soon (Image via Capcom)

With the game's launch only a few short hours away, here is the countdown for the game's PC launch.

Dragon's Dogma 2 pre-order and Digital Deluxe Edition bonuses explored

Capcom has some nice goodies planned for you if you pre-order the game for your device before its release. Here are the bonuses that you will receive for pre-purchasing the different editions of the game:

Base game pre-order bonus

Base game

Superior Weapons Quartet

Digital Deluxe pre-order bonus

Base game

Superior Weapons Quartet

Ring of Assurance

Additionally, the Digital Deluxe owners will get the following regardless of whether they pre-order Dragon's Dogma 2 or decide to get the game later.

Base game

A Boon for Adventurers - New Journey Pack:

Explorer's Camping Kit - Camping Gear

Dragon's Dogma Music & Sound Collection - Custom Sounds

Harpysnare Smoke Beacons - Harpy Lure Item

Heartfelt Pendant - A Thoughtful Gift

Ambivalent Rift Incense - Change Pawn Inclinations

Makeshift Gaol Key - Escape from gaol!

Art of Metamorphosis - Character Editor

Wakestone - Restore the dead to life! (A)

1500 Rift Crystals - Points to Spend Beyond the Rift

Pre-orders for Dragon's Dogma 2 will end when the game launches on March 22. 2024.