Dragon's Dogma 2 release date, time and pre-order bonuses explored

Hail Arisen! The release of Dragon's Dogma 2 is right around the corner. Capcom has revealed the launch time for its latest RPG for major regions worldwide. With only less than 48 hours to go, it is time for you to ready your weapons, gear up your pawns, and face the dreaded dragon once more before it can end the world.
So let's dive in and see when one of the most anticipated games of 2024 will be released across all its launch platforms, and see what treasures await you if you decide to pre-order Dragon's Dogma 2 or buy its Digital Deluxe edition.
Dragon's Dogma 2 release time and date
Capcom's latest role-playing game is set to arrive on March 22, 2024, for most regions. However, for Pacific time zones, it will be March 21. Here are the known release times unveiled by the Japanese studio for the game's Steam release:
Thursday, March 21, 2024
- Los Angeles: 17:00 PDT
- Toronto: 20:00 EDT
- New York: 20:00 EDT
- Mexico City: 18:00 CST
- São Paulo: 21:00 BRT
Friday, March 22, 2024
- London: 00:00 GMT
- Paris: 01:00 CET
- Helsinki: 02:00 EET
- Riyadh: 03:00 AST
- Seoul: 09:00 KST
- Tokyo: 09:00 JST
- Auckland: 13:00 NZDT
The game will be released on consoles when the clock strikes 12 AM for your time zone on March 22, 2024.
Dragon's Dogma 2 release time countdown
With the game's launch only a few short hours away, here is the countdown for the game's PC launch.
Dragon's Dogma 2 pre-order and Digital Deluxe Edition bonuses explored
Capcom has some nice goodies planned for you if you pre-order the game for your device before its release. Here are the bonuses that you will receive for pre-purchasing the different editions of the game:
Base game pre-order bonus
- Base game
- Superior Weapons Quartet
Digital Deluxe pre-order bonus
- Base game
- Superior Weapons Quartet
- Ring of Assurance
Additionally, the Digital Deluxe owners will get the following regardless of whether they pre-order Dragon's Dogma 2 or decide to get the game later.
- Base game
- A Boon for Adventurers - New Journey Pack:
- Explorer's Camping Kit - Camping Gear
- Dragon's Dogma Music & Sound Collection - Custom Sounds
- Harpysnare Smoke Beacons - Harpy Lure Item
- Heartfelt Pendant - A Thoughtful Gift
- Ambivalent Rift Incense - Change Pawn Inclinations
- Makeshift Gaol Key - Escape from gaol!
- Art of Metamorphosis - Character Editor
- Wakestone - Restore the dead to life! (A)
- 1500 Rift Crystals - Points to Spend Beyond the Rift
Pre-orders for Dragon's Dogma 2 will end when the game launches on March 22. 2024.