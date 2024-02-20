"For all the DMs I got, all the death threats" - Squeex apologizes to Jynxzi's fans for his "overreaction" at The Streamer Awards 2024

Squeex, a well-known variety streamer, opened up about the “Breakthrough Streamer” award that Jynxzi won in this weekend’s Streamer Awards 2024. At the presentation itself, the Indian streamer could be seen mouthing an obscenity. Ultimately, the streamer took not winning in good stride, but in a recent Twitch stream, he addressed the drama that came from this particular moment.

A streamer known for his excellent comedic timing, Squeex would make light of how the Jynxzi fanbase allegedly treated him over it and offered an apology for everything. It would wind up being a comical moment for the streamer and his fanbase, from the "overreaction" to the apology.

“You know, for all the DMs I got, all the death threats I got or whatever, I really am sorry.”

Squeex offered an apology to the Jynxzi fanbase after his “overreaction” during the Streamer Awards 2024

Squeex opened up about the drama connected to the Breakthrough Streamer award won by Jynxzi. After the fact, the streamer visibly swore on camera as the award was being given out. Before his apology, earlier in the stream, the Twitch streamer even highlighted a YouTube short where he hyped up Jynxzi and was happy for him.

However, it appeared that the reaction, at that moment, led to threats and hurt feelings from Jynxzi fans. With that in mind, the content creator apologized:

“I genuinely wanna say this: I am sorry, I acted like - I overreacted. I acted like a total a**. You know what I mean? You know, like seriously, what I did was so clearly irresponsible, it was cringe in the moment and I really regret it.

While Squeex was breaking down how he felt about how he supposedly acted at The Streamer Awards, the Jynxzi clip showed him vigorously thrusting against his computer chair as he was announced as the winner. Despite that, the Indian streamer kept his composure and continued with the apology:

“You know, for all the DMs I got, all the death threats I got or whatever, I really am sorry. I was clearly overreacting. Guys, and I just wanna say, Jynxzi on top, I think, W Jynxzi, you know what I mean? Do you know what I mean?”

The content creator would pause the reaction clip again after Jynxzi loudly yelled, “So suck a d**k right now!” and would wrap up his apology as Jynxzi loudly screamed in the background:

“Like, what I did, it was so clear, if you’re looking, what I’m doing is so f**king stupid, at this moment. And I want to say sorry. Yeah, I do want to say sorry.”

Reddit reacts to Squeex’s humble apology

Several Redditors would take shots at Jynxzi’s fanbase as well, assuming the threats were real things that happened to Squeex. While many feel like Jynxzi deserved to win Streamer of the Year instead, netizens weren’t shy about how they felt about the streamer’s community.

The whole thing was comedy gold to the streamer's audience (Image via Reddit)

Many thought Squeex’s apology bit was hilarious and wondered how the streamer doesn’t have a job as a comedy writer. For others, the apology was cringier than the reaction itself, but they still loved seeing it. Most netizens were clued in to it all being a joke and were disappointed in others that didn’t get it.

