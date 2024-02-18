"Jynxzi and CaseOh got robbed" - Streaming community divided as Kai Cenat wins Streamer of the Year at The Streamer Awards 2024

Kai Cenat has once again gone viral on social media after being named Streamer of the Year at The Streamer Awards 2024. This is the second time in a row that the New Yorker has received the prestigious award. This year, he was nominated alongside some of the most prominent figures in the content creation sphere, including Nicholas "Jynxzi," Tanner "CaseOh," Ironmouse, and Alexis "Quackity."

While numerous fans were thrilled to see Kai Cenat take home the coveted title again, some netizens weren't too happy. According to @DerpyMariolol on X, Jynxzi and CaseOh "got robbed."

They tweeted:

"Man, Jynxzi and CaseOh got robbed (Congrats for him, though)."

"I've put in my hardest amount of work" - Kai Cenat addresses the community after being named Streamer of the Year once again at The Streamer Awards 2024

At the nine-hour mark of The Streamer Awards 2024 livestream on QTCinderella's channel, Imane "Pokimane" took the stage to announce the Streamer of the Year award winner.

After some buildup, the Moroccan-Canadian personality revealed Kai Cenat as the winner. While the 22-year-old was unable to attend the in-person event, he addressed the community through a pre-recorded video.

Kai Cenat responded to receiving the Streamer of the Year award for the second time in a row by saying:

"Okay. So as y'all know, I got nominated for Streamer of the Year. It's going to be a tough one. But, if you all see this, that means, I won. So, oh, my gosh! First and foremost, I want to go ahead and say - 2023, from start to finish, from January to December - I've put in my hardest amount of work."

Timestamp: 09:17:05

He continued:

"From the subathon to me blowing up my house. To me going to Japan. To me meeting Nicky. To me doing everything in 2023. I just want to go ahead and say - I appreciate y'all so much. It is very hard for somebody to come back and back, and win back-to-back Streamer of the Years. I just want to say, I love y'all so much."

Fans react to Kai Cenat once again winning Streamer of the Year award at The Streamer Awards 2024

Hundreds of netizens have shared their thoughts on the Twitch star's accomplishment, with X user @YaBoyNoskii writing:

One viewer stated that the "real" ones "always win":

On the other hand, @packerz0 believed that Jynxzi deserved the award because he "broke records":

According to one community member, the "third best streamer" nominated for the category ended up winning:

Here are some more notable comments from X:

In other news, The Streamer Awards 2024 host, Blaire "QTCinderella," garnered attention on social media after a clip of her seemingly mocking Adin Ross surfaced on X.