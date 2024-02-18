"That's AR Loyals' next target" - Fans react as QTCinderella fires shots at Adin Ross at The Streamer Awards 2024

Twitch star Blaire "QTCinderella" has gone viral after taking shots at Kick ambassador Adin Ross at The Streamer Awards 2024. A 26-second-long clip spread like wildfire on X, in which QTCinderella poked fun at the 23-year-old by bringing up his recent collaborations with rappers.

The Los Angeles-based personality joked that she had to decline a "few sponsorships" for the award ceremony and was "really nervous" about financing it. She then made a lighthearted remark, stating that she "convinced" Adin Ross by claiming to be a "rapper" and thus secured funding for the show.

Here's what QTCinderella said:

"In fact, I had to turn down a few sponsorships and I was really nervous about financing the show. But, I convinced Adin Ross that I'm a rapper. I went to his house for about ten seconds as well. The entire show is paid for. Thank you, Adin! Thank you! Yes! Never thought I'd say that."

While numerous fans found the Twitch streamer's comments amusing, some speculated that Adin Ross' fans, known as the "AR Loyals," would "target" her, given their reputation for doxing people.

X user @Fernnnn510 wrote:

"GGs for her, that's AR Loyals' next target."

"Cringiest s**t I've ever seen" - QTCinderella's comments about Adin Ross at The Streamer Awards 2024 leaves netizens divided

As mentioned, QTCinderella's comments about Adin Ross at The Streamer Awards 2024 have elicited responses from hundreds of netizens on X. While user @JackFought_1 believed that the Twitch streamer's statements were "funny because it's true":

X user @Pulsiveee called Blaire's joke "corny":

Commentary YouTuber KavosYT referred to The Streamer Awards as "lame." He added:

"This is the cringiest s**t I've ever seen. The Streamer Awards are just so lame, lol."

X user @M4TTX93 replied, writing that QTCinderella's jest was "part of a stand-up routine":

KavosYT's response to this was:

Some of the more pertinent reactions from the platform were along these lines:

During a livestream on February 15, 2024, Adin Ross leaked private messages with QTCinderella, indicating that the 29-year-old had invited him to The Streamer Awards 2024. He also disclosed private conversations from March 2022, when Blaire asked him to present an award.