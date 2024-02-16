"The audacity I never got no f**king award" - Adin Ross leaks DMs with QTCinderella, says he "deserved an award three years ago"

During a livestream on February 15, 2024, Kick streamer Adin Ross leaked private DMs with Twitch star Blaire "QTCinderella." While gambling on Stake, Ross stated that he was invited to The Streamer Awards and that the organizers wanted him to present an award. The 23-year-old content creator said:

"Chat, you know I got invited to The Streamer Awards and s**t? They wanted me to present an award. The disrespect is f**king crazy. The f**king far left, libt**d, f**king tr**ny f**king award ceremony said, 'Hey Adin, would you...' Cap?! I'm showing the DM, I don't give a... bro, I don't give a f**k."

He then searched for something on his second monitor, revealing private conversations with QTCinderella. In a direct message from March 22, 2022, the Twitch streamer requested that Adin Ross present a title at The Streamer Awards, writing:

"But you gotta promise me, you will come. Also, if you want to present an award, I would love to have you do that. Can I have you present Best Content Org? Please. Or, jk, Best Music Streamer?"

The Florida native responded:

"F**k. I'm so sorry. I'm more on my burner nowadays. I'm gonna be in Miami, I'm sorry, lmk if there's any way I can make this s**t work."

Commenting on his conversation with QTCinderella, Adin Ross said:

"Read the bottom right here. This was from 2022. Read the bottom right here. Read this s**t, bro. Leaked? I don't - bro, I don't give a f**k! Bro, I don't care! I'm not going to that s**t, bro! The audacity I never got no f**king award is crazy!"

Expand Tweet

"Come on bro, I deserved an award" - Adin Ross reveals QTCinderella invited him to The Streamer Awards 2024

Adin Ross continued the discussion and highlighted QTCinderella's message from February 6, 2024, when she invited him to The Streamer Awards 2024. She wrote:

"Hey, no pressure at all, but wanted to reach out to see if you wanted to come to The Streamer Awards on February 17th in Hollywood. I know you've got a lot going on, but just wanted to make sure you knew you're invited :)."

Timestamp: 07:30:10

While claiming he had "no issues" with QTCinderella, the Kick ambassador asserted that he "deserved" to win an accolade a few years ago. He added:

"I got no issues with it. She's very nice. The way she asked me was very nice. Very, very nice. Smiley face and everything. But, come on bro, I deserved an award, like, at least three years ago. But listen - QT and every one of you guys over there on that side. Ludwig checked in too. I f**k with you all. But, vote Trump, bro!"

In other news, during a livestream on February 16, 2024, Adin Ross seemingly confirmed "part two" of his collaboration with American rapper Playboi Carti.