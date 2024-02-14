"Unless I date somebody with money and name" - Adin Ross says he won't be getting into a relationship following Demisux controversy

Kick star Adin Ross has announced that he won't be getting into a relationship following a recent controversy involving Demisux. For those unaware, on February 12, 2024, rumors went viral on X, suggesting that Demisux had allegedly cheated on Adin Ross. The accusations arose after the content creator was seen alongside her ex-boyfriend in a short video.

In response to the allegations, Demisux claimed that she and the Florida native "never dated." She said:

"Okay, everyone saying I cheated - we were not dating. We never dated. We never were dating. I literally don't understand why people think I cheated. We were not dating."

During a livestream on February 14, 2024, Adin Ross said that he won't be getting into a relationship for the foreseeable future. Providing a reason for his decision, the 23-year-old stated:

"I'm not getting into a relationship for a very long time. For a very, very, very, very long time. You know why? Because at this point of my life, nothing is going to be real. There's nothing that's going to be real out of it. I'm grinding right now."

He added:

"Unless I literally date somebody with money and a name. That's facts! I'm sorry, but it's the truth. It's impossible! It's impossible. Right?"

"I don't give no second chances when they f**k up" - Adin Ross gives his final word on the recent controversy involving him and Demisux

Expand Tweet

Later in the broadcast, while reviewing Discord submissions, Adin Ross noticed that his live audience wanted him to address the recent controversy. Telling his fans to "stop bringing up" the situation, the streamer said:

"Well look, all I'm going to say is this, bro. I'm not even going to talk on the situation. You just stop bringing this s**t up. For you guys saying, 'Say it! Say it!' I'll say it last time. Bro, I don't condone hate on any individual. I don't give a f**k, bro. It's over with. It's stupidly done with. It doesn't matter anymore. I'm not folding."

Expand Tweet

Claiming that he does not give "second chances" to those who mess up, the indefinitely banned Twitch personality remarked:

"I'm at a point in my life - I'm about to be 24 this year - I don't give no second chances when they f**k up. I just don't! You f**k up. At this point in my life, I don't lose anything by losing you. Does that make sense? I've already solidified myself. My career. My life. Everything."

Adin Ross continued:

"It's not no two-three years ago, bro. I've already developed a very, very strong foundation for myself and respect for myself. Now, two-three years ago, yeah, maybe I would've folded and s**t. But I'm too... I'm good off that, bro."

On February 13, 2024, Demisux garnered attention on X after claiming that Adin Ross was "wishing ill upon her" and that he "does not give a f**k" about her.