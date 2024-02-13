"He does not give a f**k about me" - Demisux claims Adin Ross is "wishing ill upon her" amid the recent controversy

The ongoing dispute between Adin Ross and Demisux has taken a new turn. For context, the controversy revolves around Demisux being accused of lying regarding her whereabouts. She had allegedly stated that she was going somewhere else when, in fact, she had met up with her ex-boyfriend (Silky). This situation has understandably heightened tensions between Adin and Demisux.

Adin has also shared his perspective on the issue by posting a statement in his community group on X.com. He urged his fans not to engage in online attacks or harassment toward those involved in the drama:

"Leave Silky, Sallen and ex and everyone in the house out of it they had nothing to do with it."

Adin's post after the controversy broke out (Image via X)

Demisux has responded to Adin's tweet, suggesting that he subtly encourages his community to target her. She said:

"He does not give a f**k about me."

"Making it seem like a green light..." - Demisux responds to Adin Ross' tweet

Despite the absence of any official confirmation, Adin Ross and Demisux's intimacy has been apparent in recent months, including a kiss on stream. However, their relationship seems to have soured after the recent controversy.

Demisux addressed the ongoing drama on her stream, and today, February 13, she revisited the topic, focusing particularly on Adin's recent tweet to his community group on X.com. She said:

"I'm sorry, but he released a tweet saying, 'Don't come after Silky, don't come after ex, don't come after Saleen, anyone in that house. This has to do with me and that other person.' Making it seem like a green light towards me."

She added:

"He does not care about me. He does not give a f**k about me. He does not. I don't care what anyone says. It's fine. I understand I lied. Maybe it's valid. Whatever, I'm not saying it's not valid. I'm just saying that he does not give a f**k about me."

Fans react to Demisux's take on Adin Ross' tweet

Fans have already given their take on Demisux's reaction to Adin Ross' community post on February 11. Here are some of the notable reactions:

Fans react to the clip (Image via X)

Despite the controversy and allegations of cheating against Demisux, she clarified that she and Adin Ross were never officially dating and criticized fans who assumed she cheated.