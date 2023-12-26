Who is Demisux? Adin Ross's new girlfriend talks about how he set her up with Kick streamer N3on

Popular and controversial content creator cum streamer Adin Ross has once again made headlines following a viral clip from his latest stream. In it, he is seen having a conversation with Demisux, a Twitch and Kick streamer who is reportedly his new girlfriend. During the call, Demisux says Adin attempted to set her up with fellow streamer N3on at the beginning of their friendship.

Demisux is a Twitch streamer who also streams on Kick and is a model. She mostly plays Fortnite on her streams and has recently begun playing games and hanging out with Adin and his friends. They were seen flirting and teasing each other during the call, which later ended with them playing the co-op game "It Takes Two."

"Got Exposed": Users react as Demisux confronts Adin Ross for trying to set her up with N3on

Adin Ross has been embroiled in several controversies lately. He was accused of view-botting his streams, and during his Christmas stream on December 25, members of his community were seen making homophobic and racist jokes.

This time, Demisux exposed Adin and spoke about the time when he attempted to set her up with N3on.

Adin appeared to be in shock as he recalled his attempt to set up N3on and Demi. He also mentioned that times have changed since then. He said:

"That's nuts. Well, times have changed now, right?"

Both Demi and Adin were streaming simultaneously, with the latter on Kick and the former on her Twitch channel. During their conversation, they were heard discussing Adin's past relationships and even flirting with each other. The clip was later posted by Drama Alert and went viral on social media.

One X user replied to the viral clip and claimed that Demi just exposed Adin.

"Bro got exposed."

Here's what some other users had to say about the viral clip of Adin Ross and Demisux:

