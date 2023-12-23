"There's no way he has that kind of money": Viewers react as Adin Ross livestream reveals he has gambled over $2 billion on Stake

During a livestream on December 19, 2023, Kick star Adin Ross revealed his gambling statistics on Stake, where he played slots and other games as usual. He opened his statistics box to check his wins and losses, and all his viewers could see that he had wagered over $2 billion on the gambling site. His chat immediately highlighted the amount of money he had invested.

A screenshot of the amount revealed in the broadcast went viral on social media after being uploaded by Fear Buck on X. One user commented on the post in shock, saying there was no way Ross had that kind of money.

"There's no way he has that kind of money."

Expand Tweet

"That's wagered": Users claim Adin Ross didn't actually put $2 billion into Stake gambling

Adin Ross is a well-known streamer who has a contract with Stake and often gambles during his livestreams. Ross has even referred to himself as 'reckless' in the past after losing a staggering $1,000,000 while playing blackjack. In November 2023, he lost millions of dollars, and FaZe Banks had to intervene and ask him to end the broadcast.

After the screenshot went viral, many users came forward to claim that the wagered amount didn't equal the money deposited.

Expand Tweet

"That’s wagered so it’s not like he’s put in 2 billion."

Expand Tweet

One user explained that the wagered amount is a total of all his wins and bonuses that he put back into Stake for games.

Expand Tweet

This person claimed that the money wagered is from Kick or Stake for any person who has a contract with the streaming platform.

Expand Tweet

This user calculated what the actual deposited amount could be.

Expand Tweet

Adin Ross has around 842,000 followers on Twitch. He streams games like Fortnite and GTA RP, as well as IRL and Just Chatting content.