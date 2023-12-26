Esports & Gaming
"Dude's a walking L" - Adin Ross' community making homophobic and racist jokes on Christmas livestream leaves fans in disbelief

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Dec 26, 2023 04:56 GMT
Adin Ross' community makes homophobic and racist jokes on Christmas livestream (Image via Adin Ross/Twitch and Sportskeeda)

Controversial Kick streamer Adin Ross became the talk of the town after a clip from his Christmas broadcast started circulating on social media. On December 25, 2023, the content creator hosted a community event on a game called Comedy Night. For those unaware, Comedy Night is a virtual space in which users can tell jokes, interact with one another, and do other things that would normally take place in a comedy club.

In a one-minute clip posted on X (formerly Twitter), several members of the Florida native's community were heard making homophobic, racist, and anti-Semitic jokes. A person named "Age" made the following remark:

"What's the difference between a Jew and Santa Claus? The direction to the..."

Ross was shocked after hearing this and said:

"Wow! F**k, bro!"

While another viewer used the F-slur, a fan named "Billary Hilton" made a joke about domestic abuse. They said:

"Why did the chicken cross the road? Because I beat the s**t out of my girlfriend for speaking."

Ross responded:

"(The streamer bursts out laughing) That was funny."

With numerous netizens weighing in on the 23-year-old's community's antics, X user @Amputated_ shared their thoughts by writing:

"It’s Adin Ross, what is to be expected? Dude's a walking L."

"These jokes are out of pocket" - Netizens react to Adin Ross' community making contentious jokes during Christmas livestream

X user @Amputated_'s aforementioned comment (Image via Drama Alert/X)

X user @DramaAlert's post featuring Adin Ross has received over 510,600 views. According to user @Anthony_Russo97, the Kick ambassador has created a community of people who think "it's cool" to use the N-word:

X user @Anthony_Russo97's comment (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Another netizen remarked that the indefinitely banned Twitch personality met his fanbase through Comedy Night:

X user @pjgamerglasses' comment (Image via Drama Alert/X)

X user @Josephsclips commented on the livestream moment by writing:

"Yo, these jokes are out of pocket."
X user @Josephsclips' comment (Image via Drama Alert/X)

On the other hand, user @24JayJayWRLD999 found Ross' community's shenanigans "funny," adding that it made them want to tune in to the streamer's broadcast:

X user @24JayJayWRLD999's comment (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Here are some more fan reactions:

Adin Ross is a well-known figure in the livestreaming industry, best known for his Just Chatting, IRL, and gambling content. He's been broadcasting on the Stake-backed platform Kick since earlier this year and has 849,179 followers on his channel.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
