"I know you're not gay" - Adin Ross confronts DJ Akademiks and inquires if he had s*x with rapper 6ix9ine

On December 19, 2023, Kick star Adin Ross collaborated with American podcaster Livingston "DJ Akademiks" and Rumble streamer Nico "Sneako." A moment from their conversation began circulating on social media, during which Ross brought up DJ Akademiks' recent controversy with rapper Daniel Hernandez, better known as "6ix9ine."

The Florida-based Kick streamer said:

"Yo, Ak! I'm not going to clickbait you for a clip. I don't give a f**k. I'm just saying, bro. I know these girls lie, bro. I don't give a f**k. I know you didn't f**k 6ix9ine, bro. You think I think you f**ked 6ix9ine? I've been around you off-camera. I know you're not gay."

DJ Akademiks' response was:

"I know you know that. But, I know you would not neglect to get a good laugh out of this on this stream, motherf**ker."

Adin Ross then confronted DJ Akademiks by saying:

"So, did you f**k him?"

"I didn't f**k him" - DJ Akademiks shares "exclusive" information with Adin Ross on the livestream

When Adin Ross confronted DJ Akademiks and asked if he had s*x with 6ix9ine, the latter responded by sharing some "exclusive" information. The 32-year-old internet personality said:

"Yo, suck some d**k, Adin! Hey, Adin - actually, you know what? This time, let me give you this exclusive. I didn't f**k him. But, he did tell me, if there was one person he would f**k, it would have to be a Caucasian, which eliminated me."

Ross and Sneako were shocked by what DJ Akademiks said, with the Kick ambassador exclaiming:

"Hey, yo! He said that?! Wait, wait, wait - there was a real conversation like this?"

DJ Akademiks continued further, stating:

"Well, it only came up when I was trying to convince him to do a stream with me and you. And, he said, 'I wouldn't do a stream with Adin.' He said he..."

Fans react to Adin Ross, DJ Akademiks, and Sneako's clip

Numerous fans have shared their thoughts on the streamers' conversation. Some of the most pertinent comments were along these lines:

X user @BluMarketMoney called Ross "weird" for the statements he made on the livestream. Meanwhile, another netizen commented that the content creators were "trolling."

Adin Ross is a popular Just Chatting and IRL streamer and is among the most-watched personalities on the Stake-backed platform Kick. He often collaborates with prominent content creators such as Kai Cenat, Darren "IShowSpeed," and Felix "xQc."