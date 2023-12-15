"Should be spam reported off the internet" - Destiny accuses Adin Ross' community of allegedly doxing his family and address

Political commentator Steven "Destiny" has leveled serious accusations against Adin Ross' community. For context, during his appearance on Tyler "Trainwreckstv's" Scuffed Podcast on December 15, 2023, Destiny claimed that Ross' community should be "reported off the internet" because they allegedly doxed his family and address.

"Oh, Adin's community should be spam reported off the internet. Yeah, they've been posting pictures of my f**king family and my address for the past two hours! (Adin Ross says, 'That's good') Adin's not doing s**t. Yeah, that's good. (Adin Ross says, 'I have no control over that') No, no, listen - it's all part of the game."

"I appreciate it. It's fine. I'm going to be like high schoolers, rolling up, okay, with their [unintelligible], that's cool. I'm just saying, you can't call me a f**got 50 times (and) get mad when I make one f**king Muslim joke, and then have your community f**king dox me for two hours, posting pictures of my family."

French-Canadian internet star Felix "xQc" has shared his thoughts on Destiny's recent allegations against Adin Ross. Claiming that the alleged actions of the latter's community were "not a W," the Twitch and Kick personality stated:

"Guys, this is not a W. That is not. Guys, you can win by being wrong. By being petty. You can get a dub here and there by doing dumb s**t, okay? There is never a win in anybody... guys, that doesn't help anybody. Okay? Because they do that to him, then what stops them from Destiny people to do the same thing? Guys, Destiny's people are f**king crazy, too! Okay?"

xQc went on to say that Destiny's community could potentially do "worse" things than the Florida native's community:

"They will do worse s**t, and actually, get the point across much more than, maybe, Adin's community will. And, I don't think you guys understand."

Destiny's accusations against Ross' community have received a lot of traction on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Redditor u/kkloon shared the 23-year-old's channel moderator @luraunt's post on X (formerly Twitter), who displayed a gun and tagged Destiny's official social media handle:

Meanwhile, Redditor u/zuccoff expressed surprise that Adin Ross' Discord server was not banned. They added:

"They do this with everyone who makes fun of Adin. I'm surprised his Discord hasn't been banned yet, his community is full of crazy Zoomers, posting actual threats. Adin and his mods encourage that behavior, and since he isn't very bright, he isn't even subtle about it."

Another moment from Trainwreckstv's recent episode of Scuffed Podcast went viral on social media, in which Adin Ross used the homophobic F-slur on Destiny during their heated verbal altercation.