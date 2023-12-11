"This is all the closure I need" - Adept leaks alleged private DMs with xQc days after court case verdict

On December 10, 2023, Felix "xQc's" ex-girlfriend Sammy "Adept" took to Instagram days after the court case verdict. For those unaware, xQc and Adept were involved in a legal battle, and on December 5, 2023, the Twitch star claimed that he "won" the case. While discussing the situation, the French-Canadian personality said:

"As I was about to stream, and I got a text message, email...they just gave me the news that I was no longer in any significant legal battle and it's all over and it kinda caught me by surprise."

Five days later, Adept shared a series of Instagram Stories, one of which included a photo from November 14, 2023, taken in Montreal, Quebec. She wrote the following in the social media post:

"November 14, 2023. Montreal, Quebec. I would text you but since you decided to 'break up' and immediately block, then this is all the closure I need. Saying my goodbye into the universe. Take care."

Adept then leaked private DMs, allegedly with xQc. While one of the screenshots was captioned, "How quick things can change... hashtag crying," another said, "Trying to cover his tracks for the clips I just saw, lol."

Here is a message that xQc allegedly wrote while conversing with Adept:

"For both our sanity, if you read random reporters on Twitter by coincidence, people are just stupid. I was talking about tipping the waiters a lot all the time and referenced the group dinner and breakfast I had with the whole 'squad.' Has nothing to do with her or anything. Thought I'd get ahead of it and tell you out of respect. Sorry if useless info, this message doesn't warrant a reply either."

"If you want the truth, then you might get hurt" - Adept leaks alleged private conversations with xQc, fans react

On December 10, 2023, X (formerly Twitter) user @iqkev shared Adept's Instagram Stories. They also posted the streamer's social media update, which showed an alleged conversation with xQc that took place on October 25, 2023.

The post was captioned, "Guess who we were talking about," in which Adept wrote:

"How could I not love you, Felix? Look at those pictures of us and remember. Please. Like, I took good care of you. Always. Even through anger and hurt."

The other person responded:

"She did, but I was too far to go back. If you want the truth, then you might get hurt. The reality is, I had to maintain 'that' from literally day one because I thought there was a masterplan at work. You can easily see how that plays out. It's why I said, 'There wasn't anything there.' I was afraid. You also played a part of making that scare a reality. Sorry."

It continued:

"I can't let a message like that, out there. Sorry. IDK (I don't know) why you're not replying, TBH (to be honest)."

Over 195 community members have weighed in on Adept leaking alleged private conversations with xQc. Here's what they had to say:

During a recent livestream, fans asked xQc to address Adept's Instagram Stories. In response, the former Overwatch pro stated that he "genuinely didn't care."