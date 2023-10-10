"Some of them are really bad" - xQc claims he has "insane and unhinged" leaks amid his feud with Adept

During a Kick livestream earlier today (October 10, 2023), Felix "xQc" discussed the feud with his ex-girlfriend Sammy "Adept" and claimed he had some "insane and unhinged" leaks. The topic of the streamer's leak made headlines on September 30, 2023, when Adept posted a series of Instagram Stories, revealing Felix's private Discord conversations.

In response, the Quebec native accused his ex-partner of taking photographs of over 700 images from his iPhone, showcasing his Discord chat and phone logs. He said:

"You can see super-imposed pictures and it's all logs. It was like Discord logs and phone logs. Right? And it was like 720 or whatever the f**k. It was 700s. It was 700!"

The controversy was once again brought up earlier today when xQc was opening cases in Counter-Strike 2. He referred to Adept's "big bad leaks," claiming they were "nothing." The former Overwatch pro shared details about the information he supposedly had access to, stating:

"Dude, the thing is - you know, all the leaks, that's like the 'big bad leaks,' they were nothing. Right? The leaks that I have... are f**king insane! It is like the most unhinged s**t, if I got into. And, I'm just going to... some of them are really bad, you know?"

xQc added:

"Nobody likes punching downwards, you know?"

"Bro is a teenager. Actually, both are" - Fans share their thoughts on xQc's claims of having leaks amidst feud with Adept

The French-Canadian personality's clip was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit and quickly became one of the top posts on the forum. One viewer wanted the streamer to "spill the beans":

Meanwhile, another community member referred to Felix and Adept's ongoing tussle as the "blackmail arc":

Redditor u/ShinkiNine's take on the streamer drama has attracted quite a lot of upvotes. They wrote:

"Bro is a teenager. Actually, both are."

However, Redditor u/No_Personality6685 believed xQc would "never reveal anything." They added:

"He's never going to reveal anything, instead, it'll all be a bunch of riddles spread across multiple rant streams. Only the true parasocial can decipher such riddles."

Here are a couple of other fan reactions:

Reddit community chiming in on the streamer's clip (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

xQc is a 27-year-old content creator and has been broadcasting on Twitch since 2016. He has an impressive 11.9 million followers on his channel and has played a variety of popular games such as GTA 5, Minecraft, Among Us, Elden Ring, and Fortnite.