"Let her keep the McLaren" - Adin Ross says xQc has "won" his conflict with Adept, comments on latter's recent accusations

On October 5, 2023, Kick star Adin Ross commented on the recent drama involving Felix "xQc" and his former partner Sammy "Adept." While browsing his official Discord server, Ross stumbled upon a clip in which Adept was seen flaunting a McLaren keychain. For those unaware, xQc owned a McLaren 720S Spider, which has been a hot topic of discussion in the streaming community.

Last year, Adept said she "legally" owned the supercar because it was registered in her name. This prompted xQc to refute the claims, asserting that the vehicle was being transferred to his name.

Ross was amused by Adept's recent antics and wondered if xQc was able to reclaim the McLaren. He then suggested that the Twitch star allow Adept to "keep" the supercar because he had "won" the conflict.

The Florida native also made a remark about xQc's "new deal," saying:

"Man, xQc's new deal, I can confirm it. Motherf**ker can go buy a new one. Who gives a s**t? Yo, X, let her keep the McLaren, brother! You already won! You got out of that whole entire s**t. He won, bro! X, let's go to Vegas. You won, buddy!"

"It's a f**ked up system we have" - Adin Ross comments on Adept's recent accusations against xQc

During the same broadcast, Adin Ross reacted to a clip posted on X, in which xQc claimed Adept had allegedly taken numerous pictures from his phone, which contained his personal Discord chat and phone logs.

In response to the former Overwatch pro's statements, Ross remarked:

"Can I just say one thing? xQc is right. Us men, in the chat - if you're a man, say 'Me.' Us men, in the chat, if a girl comes out and falsely accuses us, she serves no penalty at all. She can say some crazy s**t. 'This motherf**ker r*ped me.' 'This motherf**ker beat me.' And then, she just has to put a dent on her arm or her hand, or some s**t. The court will automatically d**k s**k her over you."

Timestamp: 00:25:40

The indefinitely banned Twitch streamer continued:

"But, when the b**ch gets caught in 4K, why does she not get penalized for that? Why is she allowed to us to call r*pist and a beater? But when the 4K proof comes out, 'Oh, you guys can just walk ways.' F**k out of here, bro!"

Claiming that the legal system is messed up, Adin Ross added:

"If you are genuinely putting out there, that a b**ch is sitting there and trying to give you some defamation s**t, you deserve to put her in the same amount of time that she's getting trying to put you for! That's how I see it is as. That's how I genuinely see it as, bro. It's a f**ked up system we have! You know what I'm saying?"

This isn't the first time Adin Ross has commented on xQc's long-running feud with Adept. On January 27, 2023, the Kick ambassador expressed his surprise when he discovered that he was allegedly named in the couple's "divorce" court documents.