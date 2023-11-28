"I'm not surprised" - xQc reacts to Destiny reading out the N-word from chat message on Kick livestream

Internet star Felix "xQc" has weighed in on the recent controversy involving Kick and YouTube personality Steven "Destiny." For those unaware, on November 28, 2023, the latter went viral after saying the N-word while reading a message from a Kick viewer. The Nebraska native was heard saying:

"'Hi, Destiny. You said n***a, like, one month ago.' I would never even utter that disgusting f**king word! I would never, ever, in any circumstance, would I ever f**king say that. So, that is not true!"

xQc discovered Destiny's viral clip while browsing the r/LivestreamFail subreddit during a Twitch broadcast on the same day. When the French-Canadian personality heard the political commentator say the racial slur out loud, he was left shocked.

He later questioned why the content creator chose to say the N-word live on stream and remarked:

"But why? I mean, s**t. I mean, I'm not surprised, dude. It is what it is."

xQc explains why he was shocked to hear Destiny say the N-word on the Kick livestream

As mentioned earlier, xQc came across Destiny's viral clip while browsing the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Upon hearing the latter cite the message that contained the racial slur, the Quebec native exclaimed:

"Wow! Yo! Guys, guys, guys. Yesterday, chat, we watched a meme, okay? Where the guy says - he means, 'Dude, (in) November, dare I say the N-word.' He says, 'But when saying, talking about November,' and I thought it was funny."

Felix stated that he assumed Destiny was referring to a meme and did not expect him to use the N-word during the Kick broadcast:

"I thought there was a reference to, like, to that! Where like, it says, 'Oh, guys,' he says the N-word, and it's going to be like something else. I didn't think it would actually be it!"

The conversation concluded with the 28-year-old stating that he was "not surprised" by Destiny's antics.

Fans share their thoughts on the streamer's reaction

xQc's reaction to Destiny's recent controversy quickly garnered traction on YouTube. With numerous fans sharing their thoughts on the situation, here's a snapshot of some pertinent ones:

Destiny is a well-known Just Chatting content creator. He has been livestreaming on Kick and YouTube ever since he was indefinitely banned from Twitch for allegedly commenting on trans women competing in women's sports.